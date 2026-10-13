African Grand Prix 'one of the most significant days' in F1 history

Stefano Domenicali hails a historic agreement as F1 prepares to return to the continent.

African Grand Prix
African Grand Prix

The announcement of Africa's return to the Formula 1 calendar has been labelled as ‘one of the most significant days’ in Formula 1 history by Stefano Domenicali.

On the 13th of October, it was confirmed by Formula 1 that the series would be returning to Africa, as the sport had agreed to a landmark 10-year deal with Rwanda, which would host the African Grand Prix.

This would be Formula 1’s first time racing on the continent of Africa since 1993, when Kyalami hosted the South African Grand Prix.

During the press conference to confirm the sport's return to Africa, which was attended by Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and the president of the FIA, Ben Sulayem, as well as Domenicali, the Italian who is president and chief executive of Formula 1, highlighted how much of a ‘special moment’ this announcement is.

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“Welcome to what will be remembered as one of the most significant days in the history of Formula 1,” Domenicali said.

“Today is not only a special moment for Formula 1. It is a special moment for Africa and for Rwanda. It is a day every fan who has dreamed of seeing our sport return to this remarkable continent will not forget.

“First, I would like to express my deepest thanks to His Excellency President Paul Kagame for his leadership, vision and unwavering belief that this moment could become a reality. President Kagame has not simply imagined what is possible for Rwanda. He has worked tirelessly to help shape it. His ambition, together with the dedication of his team, has created an extraordinary opportunity for this nation, for its people, and for the future of Formula 1 in Africa. We are honoured to stand here with you today and share this historic milestone.

“I would also like to thank FIA President H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem. From the beginning, we have been united in our commitment to bring Formula 1 back to Africa. I am grateful for his friendship, his dedication to motorsport, and his belief in what this project can achieve, from first hosting the WMSC last year in Kigali to helping fulfil this next chapter of returning to Africa.

“Today marks far more than the announcement of a Grand Prix. Today, a new chapter begins. Formula 1 races in some of the most iconic destinations on Earth. We have built a truly global championship.

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“Yet for too long, one place remained missing from our journey. Africa. A continent rich in history, culture, innovation, talent, and opportunity. A continent defined by its energy, its resilience, and its limitless potential.

“For many years, we have spoken about our desire to return. But we always said we would return in the right way. With the right vision and the right partner.

“That partner is Rwanda.”

Domenicali also added, “I know our drivers, teams, partners and fans are incredibly excited about what lies ahead. They cannot wait to race here.

“And together, we cannot wait to begin one of the most exciting chapters in Formula 1's 76-year history.”

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Stefano Domenicali

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