F1 announces African Grand Prix in Rwanda after Lewis Hamilton plea

Formula 1 is set to return to Africa for the first time since 1993, as the sport will head to Rwanda in the early 2030’s.

It has been confirmed that the sport has signed a 10-year deal with Rwanda to host a Grand Prix in the nation. The last Grand Prix in Africa was the 1993 South African Grand Prix, which was held at Kyalami and was won by Alain Prost.

The latest addition of the African Grand Prix will take place on a yet-to-be-built circuit in Bugesera, which is located 40km south of Rwanda's capital, Kigali. It has been suggested that the first Grand Prix at the circuit may take place in 2032, but no official date has been confirmed.

The landmark deal was announced during a press conference, which was attended by Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, president and chief executive of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, and the president of the FIA, Ben Sulayem.

The official render of the proposed circuit for the African Grand Prix

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This news has answered Lewis Hamilton’s long-standing wish for Formula 1 to return to Africa.

Regarding the deal, Domenicali said: "Today is a landmark moment for Formula One. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the world championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.

"Africa has always been part of Formula One's future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment, and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact."

Domenicali continued: "I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.

"This is about much more than hosting a Grand Prix. Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations.

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"For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million F1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly.

"We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of F1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together."