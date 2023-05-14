2023 INDYCAR Indianapolis 500 - Full Month Race Schedule

The first five races of the season are in the books. While some have been better than others, each has provided excitement, drama, and five different race winners. For some fans, the season really begins now. With the Grand Prix now complete, the Month of May takes center stage. The next race on the schedule is the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Practice begins on Tuesday, in what will be a busy Opening Day at the speedway. Track activity begins early with a two-hour morning session for veterans. A two-hour session will be available for drivers still needing to do their rookie orientation and/or refreshers. That will most likely all be for RC Enerson and Abel Motorsports, who are just putting the finishing touches on their Indy 500-only program. The rest of the afternoon will be open for all teams and drivers to practice.

The next three days will be similar, with a six-hour practice session slated for Wednesday through Fast Friday. Qualifying begins on Saturday, where a majority of the 33 starting positions will be determined. On Sunday, the first four rows will be decided, including pole position for the race. The last row will also be determined, with four drivers competing for the final three starting spots.

Shorter practice sessions will be available on Monday and Friday of the following week, as teams dial in their race setups for the big day. The entire month of work will culminate on May 28, where 33 drivers will have the opportunity to fulfill their lifelong dreams with an Indianapolis 500 victory.

Indianapolis 500 Schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Tuesday May 16

9:00-11:15 - Veterans Practice

1:00-3:00 - Rookie Orientation and Refreshers

3:00-6:00 - Practice

Wednesday May 17

12:00-6:00 - Practice

Thursday May 18

12:00-6:00 - Practice

Friday May 19

12:00-6:00 - Practice (Fast Friday)

Saturday May 20

8:30-9:30 - Practice

11:00-5:50 - Qualifying

Sunday May 21

11:30-1:30 - Practice

2:00-3:00 - Top 12 Qualifying

4:00-5:00 - Last Chance Qualifying (Bumping)

5:15-5:45 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying (Pole)

Monday May 22

1:00-3:00 - Practice

Friday May 26

11:00-1:00 - Final Practice

2:30-4:00 - Pit Stop Challenge

Sunday May 28

12:45 - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500