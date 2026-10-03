2026 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round sixteen, the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara returned to pole position with record pace at Motegi.

Izan Guevara secured Moto2 pole in Japan with a lap record
Izan Guevara secured Moto2 pole in Japan with a lap record
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix saw Izan Guevara put in a dominant solo run to end Q2 on top for his fourth pole of the season at Motegi.

The earlier FP2 session saw Guevara up the pace, with what was then a new lap record, the first sub 1m 47 lap of Motegi, to back up his win in Austria in the title hunt.

With provisional pole changing hands and that benchmark already lowered, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha needed another new record best to claim pole position, with the Spanish rider hitting first in Q2 with just two minutes remaining, holding on thanks to a 1’ 46.851 lap.

Filip Salac had been second to Guevara in FP2, so the Czech rider knew he had the pace to compete. The polesitter last time out at the Red Bull Ring made his life much harder with an early Q2 crash, but bounced back to finish just 0.051s slower on his American Racing Kalex at the chequered flag.

The 2025 pole man in Japan, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, made sure the title rivals both feature on the front row, moving into second and holding onto third late on for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Last season’s race winner, Daniel Holgado was also in the mix for pole on his way to fifth for Aspar, with Tony Arbolino also having a turn at the top of the timesheets on his way to sixth for REDS Fantic Racing.

David Alonso had been off the pace in FP2 earlier in the day, finishing 24th, but bounced back to be the early session leader on his way to sixth on the second Aspar bike.

Ivan Ortola was seventh quickest for QJMotor, ahead of Italtrans rider Adrian Huertas in eighth, with Celestino Vietti the best of the riders to move up from Q1 in ninth. The SpeedRS rider was pushing hard to find gains on his last lap so crashed right at the end of the session.

Senna Agius completed the top ten on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ayumu Sasaki was the top Japanese rider at home for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing in 13th, with Jose Antonio Rueda the best performing rookie in 15th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Unlike Salac, Daniel Munoz never recovered from his early trip into the gravel, finishing Q2 with no time set.


Official Japanese Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 48.739s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s
All-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, FP2) 1’ 46.950s
New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Q2) 1’ 46.851s

Q1 - Celestino Vietti leads riders into Q2

Vietti went to the top of the standings with a minute to go, with many changes to come in the top four to move to the second session, that lap left him clear at the top of the progression places.

Zonta van den Goorbergh (12th in Q2) had been shuffled out of the top four - red sectors all over his last lap took the Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing rider back into the Q2 spots.

Unai Orradre (17th in Q2), was making a return to Moto2 to fill in for the Angel Piqueras at QJMotor, and also made an impact after slotting in behind Vietti on his best lap, initially second before dropping to third as he progressed.


The final place in the second session went to Alex Escrig for Klint Forward Racing (16th in Q2).

Joe Roberts had been in the top four after hitting the provisional top spot with just two minutes to hold on, but was shuffled out in the latter stages. finishing fifth for American Racing means the Californian will slot into 19th on the grid on Sunday.

Taiyo Furusato also came close but was 20th at home for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, just ahead of his team-mate Mario Aji.

Aron Canet was in the top four early on but was pushed back to eighth in the session, for 22nd on the grid for Elf Marc VDS, while Fantic Rider Barry Baltus never bounced back from his early fall, finishing Q1 in 10th.

Collin Veijer is out of the first flyaway round, with Red Bull KTM Ajo opting to bring in Milan Pawelec (27th overall) - the Polish rider having recently picked up his second Moto2 European Championship title.

Alberto Ferranadez is also out but has not been replaced by Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1'46.851s
2Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.051s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.110s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.116s
5Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.193s
6David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.252s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.438s
8Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.453s
9Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.536s
10Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.555s
11Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.610s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.628s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.708s
14Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.755s
15Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.768s
16Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.842s
17Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+1,124s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)No Time
Q1
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1' 47.615s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1' 47.684s
21Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1' 47.772s
22Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1' 47.824s
23Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1' 47.949s
24Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1' 48.007s
25Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1' 48.017s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1' 48.159s
27Milan PawelecPOLRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1' 49.697s

 


 

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
Japan

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