The Valencia Moto2 race saw the title battle go down to the wire, with Senna Agius winning out front, as the championship fight played out behind, as Manuel Gonzalez claimed the 2026 title at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Senna Agius started from pole, but lost out to a blistering start from the Valencian local Alex Escrig, who was on the hunt for a first win before parting with Klint Forward Racing.

His lead lasted until lap eleven, when Agius made his move to the front, pulling away on his Liqui Molt Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex to win by 2.157 seconds, celebrating his third win of the season after the chequered flag with fellow Australian Jack Miller.

Senna Agius, Moto2, 2026, Valencia, race winner © Gold and Goose

Escrig was a clear second for his best Moto2 finish as the title battle drew to a close behind.

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A gift came to Manuel Gonzalez on the first lap after qualifying down in tenth, as a huge crash in front saw him up to fourth on the first lap, and able to play a part in his destiny.

Ahead, Izan Guevara had been second on the Blu Cru Yamaha before Agius passed the Boscoscuro rider on his way to victory, swinging the title balance further, with Gonzalez now right behind on track.

Guevara had qualified the best of the title duo on the front row in third, with a 4.5 point deficit coming into the race, at the circuit where he took his first ever win last season, as Diogo Moreira pipped Manuel Gonzalez to the 2025 Moto2 title behind.

The Dynavolt rider was then pushed back to fifth as a flying Collin Veijer caught and passed the Spaniard, leaving Guevara with a 0.5 point advantage to manage from lap six.

Slowly, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider chipped away at the two second gap, catching and passing Guevara on lap nineteen, to swing the title battle back in favour of Gonzalez, now 2.5 points ahead and being dropped in fifth.

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The number 18 could only watch as Guevara tried to find a way back though over the closing laps, as the Dynavolt rider was sent several warning shots and wobbles over the last laps.

Guevara gave everything he had to try and make a pass on the final lap, trying at all the usual corners, but Veijer blocked well to hold on in the run to the line, his third place helping decide the title fight.

The rider from the Netherlands consoled Guevara after the pair crossed the line, with Gonzalez punching the air over behind as the title winner.

Rookie of the year, Jose Antonio Rueda, had made his move into sixth on the penultimate lap, but ran wide at the end of the final lap, allowing Luca Lunetta, who had kept up the chase behind, the chance to overtake to finish as the top rookie in the race in sixth for SpeedRS, with Rueda seventh.

Adrian Huertas continued his improving end of the season with another eighth place, matching his Portimao result for Italtrans.

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Vietti was down to 16th on the grid after his three place penalty for riding slowly on Friday, moving forward to a ninth place finish in the race on the second SpeedRS entry.

Portimao winner Daniel Munoz completed the top ten on the second Italtrans bike.

Filip Salac was just over a second behind in 11th for American Racing, with a gap of his own over 12th placed Fantic rider, Barry Baltus.

Tony Arbolino rode around both opening lap crashes to go from 27th on the grid to finish 13th for REDS Fantic Racing.

Deniz Oncu put the Marc VDS bike back in the points on it’s final Moto2 outing in 14th, with team-mate Aron Canet just missing out in 16th.

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The final point instead went to rookie Angel Piqueras in 15th for QJMotor - MSI, up from 24th on the grid.

Official Valencia Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2025) 1’ 32.773s

Best Pole: Senna Aguis (2026, Q2) 1’ 31.389s

All-time lap record: Senna Aguis (2026, Q2) 1’ 31.389s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The first crash at the start of the race which saw Gonzalez gain saw Daniel Holgado taken out by Alonso Lopez, with Ivan Ortola left nowhere to go.

A separate crash behind ended the race of Taiyo Furusato and David Alonso, caught up after qualifying down in 21st. Joe Roberts and Xabi Zurutuza were both involved, losing ground and later retiring from the race. Alberto Ferrandez re-joined but was also out of the points.

There was only one rider missing from the final 2026 line-up with Matteo Ferrari (20th) back in for Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini again, after the Spanish rider announced his early retirement from racing between rounds.

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Final championship standings

The final championship title on the line went to Gonzalez, with 297.5 points after twenty-two races, with Guevara just 2.5 behind - the closest Moto2 title battle to date.

Ortola did not finish the race, but neither did Holgado behind so he finished the season third on 230.5, with Holgado still ahead of Aspar team-mate Alonso on 225 after his own DNF.

A race win took Agius to one point behind Alonso, with 216 points.

The rookie title already belonged to Rueda, who moved onto 65 points, with Lunetta the clear runner-up among the class newcomers, with 37 points after his fifth place in Valencia.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

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Moto2 Race Results:

