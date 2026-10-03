2026 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round sixteen, the Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Almansa took pole position with a record lap of Motegi.

Record pace at Motegi saw David Almansa collect his seventh Moto3 pole of 2026
Record pace at Motegi saw David Almansa collect his seventh Moto3 pole of 2026
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix saw David Almansa pick up the pace to claim his seventh pole with a record lap at the first of the flyaway rounds in Motegi.

Earlier in the day, FP2 saw Almansa on top and faster than the old lap record. With his three Friday crashes well and truly behind him, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider was running solo and fast - lowering the lap record further to 1’54.572s.

Rookie Brian Uriarte was on pole last time out in Austria, and was pushing hard to double up - too hard, as he fell with five minutes remaining, but picked his bike up out of the turn five gravel to get straight back on track and defend his second place for Red Bull MTM Ajo, just 0.045s slower.

It was close at the top of the timing screens, with his team-mate Alvaro Carpe just 0.075s away from the new benchmark lap, to complete the front row.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles was fourth quickest for Aspar, towing around the second Dynavolt bike, with David Munoz on board after he was allowed to slot in behind for sixth. Matteo Bertelle will be sat between then on row two for Level Up - MTA in fifth.

Rico Salmela was the best of the riders to come from Q1 in seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech 3.

His team-mate Valentin Perrone was much later out of the pits than the rest of the Q2 riders, but made up for it when out on track, picking up a late eighth.

Marco Morelli was fastest on Friday, but could only manage the ninth best time on the second aspar come Q2.

Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka competed the top ten in the session at home for MT Helmets.

Level Up - MTA rider Joel Esteban was another faller in Q2 on his way to 11th, but also has a six place grid penalty to serve for not respecting yellow flags in practice. Joel Kelso has the same penalty, which after finishing Q2 17th will drop him behind team-mate Eddie O’Shea.

Adrian Fernandez, who crashed just after fellow Leopard rider Guido Pini, but was the top Honda in qualifying, in 12th.

The other home rider to feature in Q2, Zen Mitani, moved onto 16th after graduating from Q1 with Honda Team Asia.

Veda Pratama was last in the session on the second Honda team Asia bike after an early highside.


Official Japanese Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 55.305s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s
All-time lap record: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s
New all-time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 1’ 54.572s


Q1 - Late shuffle sees Guido Pini go fastest, Eddie O’Shea out

A solo lap where Pini (15th in Q2) still lost time saw the Italian go to the top of the session right at the end, with room for improvement in Q2.

Salmela had led the session before being pipped at the end, joined in progression by Rivacold Snipers rookie Jesus Rios (14th in Q2) , the last rider into the top four in a late game of musical chairs, and home rider Mitani.

It was CODE Motorsports replacement rider Ryota Ogiwara, the 2025 Asia Talent Cup champion and 2026 Moto3 Junior and Red Bull Rookies Cup contender, in for Cormac Buchanan, who just missed out in fifth on his home debut, for 19th on the grid.

O’Shea had held a progression slot, but hit the green paint while pressing in his group on track. With his last lap not counting he dropped to sixth, for 20th for GRYD Racing.

Several riders were in contention for the four Q2 places with  Scott Ogden, in 20th for CIP Green Power and Hakim Danish in 21st for MT Helmets also run out of it, ahead of Casey O’Gorman - who hit the gravel, so had no answer in 22nd.

Rivacold Snipers have brought in Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (24th) to fill in for Nicola Carraro.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 54.572s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.045s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.075s
4Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.282s
5Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.346s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.575s
7Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.675s
8Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.882s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.897s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.945s
11Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.965s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.976s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.075s
14Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.075s
15Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.159s
16Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.411s
17Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+1.462s
18Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.845s
Q1
19Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 55.739s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)1' 55.788s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1' 55.790s
22Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1'55.856s
23Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1' 55.905s
24Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 56/051s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1' 56.610s
26Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 56.942s


 

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
Japan

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