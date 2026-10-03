2026 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix saw David Almansa pick up the pace to claim his seventh pole with a record lap at the first of the flyaway rounds in Motegi.

Earlier in the day, FP2 saw Almansa on top and faster than the old lap record. With his three Friday crashes well and truly behind him, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider was running solo and fast - lowering the lap record further to 1’54.572s.

Rookie Brian Uriarte was on pole last time out in Austria, and was pushing hard to double up - too hard, as he fell with five minutes remaining, but picked his bike up out of the turn five gravel to get straight back on track and defend his second place for Red Bull MTM Ajo, just 0.045s slower.

It was close at the top of the timing screens, with his team-mate Alvaro Carpe just 0.075s away from the new benchmark lap, to complete the front row.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles was fourth quickest for Aspar, towing around the second Dynavolt bike, with David Munoz on board after he was allowed to slot in behind for sixth. Matteo Bertelle will be sat between then on row two for Level Up - MTA in fifth.

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Rico Salmela was the best of the riders to come from Q1 in seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech 3.

His team-mate Valentin Perrone was much later out of the pits than the rest of the Q2 riders, but made up for it when out on track, picking up a late eighth.

Marco Morelli was fastest on Friday, but could only manage the ninth best time on the second aspar come Q2.

Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka competed the top ten in the session at home for MT Helmets.

Level Up - MTA rider Joel Esteban was another faller in Q2 on his way to 11th, but also has a six place grid penalty to serve for not respecting yellow flags in practice. Joel Kelso has the same penalty, which after finishing Q2 17th will drop him behind team-mate Eddie O’Shea.

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Adrian Fernandez, who crashed just after fellow Leopard rider Guido Pini, but was the top Honda in qualifying, in 12th.

The other home rider to feature in Q2, Zen Mitani, moved onto 16th after graduating from Q1 with Honda Team Asia.

Veda Pratama was last in the session on the second Honda team Asia bike after an early highside.



Official Japanese Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 55.305s

Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s

All-time lap record: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s

New all-time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 1’ 54.572s



Q1 - Late shuffle sees Guido Pini go fastest, Eddie O’Shea out

A solo lap where Pini (15th in Q2) still lost time saw the Italian go to the top of the session right at the end, with room for improvement in Q2.

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Salmela had led the session before being pipped at the end, joined in progression by Rivacold Snipers rookie Jesus Rios (14th in Q2) , the last rider into the top four in a late game of musical chairs, and home rider Mitani.

It was CODE Motorsports replacement rider Ryota Ogiwara, the 2025 Asia Talent Cup champion and 2026 Moto3 Junior and Red Bull Rookies Cup contender, in for Cormac Buchanan, who just missed out in fifth on his home debut, for 19th on the grid.

O’Shea had held a progression slot, but hit the green paint while pressing in his group on track. With his last lap not counting he dropped to sixth, for 20th for GRYD Racing.

Several riders were in contention for the four Q2 places with Scott Ogden, in 20th for CIP Green Power and Hakim Danish in 21st for MT Helmets also run out of it, ahead of Casey O’Gorman - who hit the gravel, so had no answer in 22nd.

Rivacold Snipers have brought in Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (24th) to fill in for Nicola Carraro.

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Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 54.572s 2 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.045s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.075s 4 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.282s 5 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.346s 6 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.575s 7 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.675s 8 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.882s 9 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.897s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.945s 11 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.965s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.976s 13 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.075s 14 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.075s 15 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.159s 16 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.411s 17 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +1.462s 18 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.845s Q1 19 Ryota Ogiwara JPN CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 55.739s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) 1' 55.788s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1' 55.790s 22 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1'55.856s 23 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 55.905s 24 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 56/051s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 56.610s 26 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 56.942s



