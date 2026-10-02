2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round sixteen, the Japanese Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest at Motegi.
The first day of action for Moto3 at Motegi saw Marco Morelli leading the riders to make it directly to Q2, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
Morelli was down in 17th as the chequered flag came out to end Practice, only moving into first in the session with his very last lap.
The Aspar rider had slotted in behind the bike ahead, belonging to Brian Uriarte, on his way to the best time on the opening day in Japan, a 1’ 55.280s lap.
Leader of FP1 Ryusei Yamanaka had gone top of the timesheets just seconds earlier, pushed back to second for MT Helmets on home soil, finishing just 0.016s slower.
Uriarte was quick himself completing the top three for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Alvaro Carpe was the best placed of the many fallers in Practice, finishing fourth, just behind his rookie team-mate, having led earlier in the session.
It was a strong day most of the Red Bull bikes, with Tech3 rider Valentin Perrone fifth quickest.
Championship leader and winner at the last round in Austria, Maximo Quiles was down in sixth after a crash, ahead of 2025 race winner David Munoz, another rider to find the gravel in the second session, in seventh for Liqui Moly Dyanvolt Intact GP.
Rookie Veda Pratama was the best placed Honda rider in eighth for Honda Team Asia.
Matteo Bertelle was ninth fastest for Level Up - MTA, just quicker than David Almansa, who picked up his third crash of the day on his way to tenth on the second Dynavolt entry.
Adrain Fernandez picked up the pace late on to climb to 11th for Leopard, ahead of Joel Esteban on the second Level Up bike.
Joel Kelso was 13th for GRYD Racing, with Michael Laverty’s rider clear of a late scramble for the final Q2 placement.
Scott Ogden had improved to 14th with a minute still on the clock for CIP Green Power, only to see team-mate Adrian Cruces go faster. Rico Salmela put the second Tech3 bike in the position, before dropping back to 15th after having his last lap cancelled, leaving Cruces to claim the final place.
Despite the resurfacing since the last visit to Motegi, grip was at a premium after earlier rain, with Cruces also one of the riders to crash in the session, along with Hakim Danish, Jesus Rios, Ogden, Eddie O’shea and Ruche Moodley.
Regular rider Zen Mitani finished his home Practice session in 18th on the second Honda Team Asia bike.
There are two replacement riders for the Japanese round. CODE Motorsports bring in 2025 Asia Talent Cup champion and 2026 Moto3 Junior and Red Bull Rookies Cup participant Ryota Ogiwara for an outing at home, placing 20th.
Over at Rivacold Snipers, Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (25th) is in for Nicola Carraro, who previously picked up a point in Silverstone when he stepped in for Zen Mitani over at Honda Team Asia.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1' 55.280s
|2
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.016s
|3
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.084s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.113s
|5
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.132s
|6
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.229s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.281s
|8
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.317s
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.336s
|10
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.350s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.519s
|12
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.540s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.640s
|14
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.660s
|15
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.827s
|16
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.936s
|17
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.988s
|18
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.112s
|19
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.115s
|20
|Ryota Ogiwara
|JPN
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.186s
|21
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.319s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+1.474s
|23
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.561s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.667s
|25
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.399s
|26
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.794s
Official Japanese Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 55.305s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s
All-time lap record: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s
Free Practice 1
The first session saw the rain flags out in the middle, with Yamanaka able to give the home fans a show, heading back out on the damp track to go faster and top the session.
That lap took over from long-term leader Munoz, who finished second ahead of Carpe, Perrone and Quiles.
Fernandez was the best Honda rider, in sixth.
The yellow flags were out early for Rios, who got back out late in the session. Danish had a big off, thrown over the front of his bike onto the track before rolling into the gravel, while Almansa was a double crasher in FP1.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Japanese Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1' 55.676s
|2
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.033s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.233s
|4
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.235s
|5
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.456s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.457s
|7
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.531s
|8
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.589s
|9
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.683s
|10
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.793s
|11
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.808s
|12
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.939s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.948s
|14
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.023s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+1.054s
|16
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.067s
|17
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.080s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.082s
|19
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.110s
|20
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.436s
|21
|Ryota Ogiwara
|JPN
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.547s
|22
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.578s
|23
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.583s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.348s
|25
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.581s
|26
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+4.758s