2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round sixteen, the Japanese Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest at Motegi.

Marco Morelli was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Japan
Marco Morelli was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Japan
© Gold and Goose

The first day of action for Moto3 at Motegi saw Marco Morelli leading the riders to make it directly to Q2, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Morelli was down in 17th as the chequered flag came out to end Practice, only moving into first in the session with his very last lap.

The Aspar rider had slotted in behind the bike ahead, belonging to Brian Uriarte, on his way to the best time on the opening day in Japan, a 1’ 55.280s lap.

Leader of FP1 Ryusei Yamanaka had gone top of the timesheets just seconds earlier, pushed back to second for MT Helmets on home soil, finishing just 0.016s slower.

Uriarte was quick himself completing the top three for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Alvaro Carpe was the best placed of the many fallers in Practice, finishing fourth, just behind his rookie team-mate, having led earlier in the session.

It was a strong day most of the Red Bull bikes, with Tech3 rider Valentin Perrone fifth quickest.

Championship leader and winner at the last round in Austria, Maximo Quiles was down in sixth after a crash, ahead of 2025 race winner David Munoz, another rider to find the gravel in the second session, in seventh for Liqui Moly Dyanvolt Intact GP.

Rookie Veda Pratama was the best placed Honda rider in eighth for Honda Team Asia.

Matteo Bertelle was ninth fastest for Level Up - MTA, just quicker than David Almansa, who picked up his third crash of the day on his way to tenth on the second Dynavolt entry.

Adrain Fernandez picked up the pace late on to climb to 11th for Leopard, ahead of Joel Esteban on the second Level Up bike.

Joel Kelso was 13th for GRYD Racing, with Michael Laverty’s rider clear of a late scramble for the final Q2 placement.

Scott Ogden had improved to 14th with a minute still on the clock for CIP Green Power, only to see team-mate Adrian Cruces go faster. Rico Salmela put the second Tech3 bike in the position, before dropping back to 15th after having his last lap cancelled, leaving Cruces to claim the final place.

Despite the resurfacing since the last visit to Motegi, grip was at a premium after earlier rain, with Cruces also one of the riders to crash in the session, along with Hakim Danish, Jesus Rios, Ogden, Eddie O’shea and Ruche Moodley.

Regular rider Zen Mitani finished his home Practice session in 18th on the second Honda Team Asia bike.

There are two replacement riders for the Japanese round. CODE Motorsports bring in 2025 Asia Talent Cup champion and 2026 Moto3 Junior and Red Bull Rookies Cup participant Ryota Ogiwara for an outing at home, placing 20th.

Over at Rivacold Snipers, Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (25th) is in for Nicola Carraro, who previously picked up a point in Silverstone when he stepped in for Zen Mitani over at Honda Team Asia.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1' 55.280s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.016s
3Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.084s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.113s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.132s
6Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.229s
7David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.281s
8Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.317s
9Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.336s
10David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.350s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.519s
12Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.540s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.640s
14Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.660s
15Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.827s
16Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.936s
17Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.988s
18Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.112s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.115s
20Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.186s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.319s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.474s
23Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.561s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.667s
25Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.399s
26Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.794s


Official Japanese Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 55.305s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s
All-time lap record: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s


Free Practice 1

The first session saw the rain flags out in the middle, with Yamanaka able to give the home fans a show, heading back out on the damp track to go faster and top the session.

That lap took over from long-term leader Munoz, who finished second ahead of Carpe, Perrone and Quiles.

Fernandez was the best Honda rider, in sixth.

The yellow flags were out early for Rios, who got back out late in the session. Danish had a big off, thrown over the front of his bike onto the track before rolling into the gravel, while Almansa was a double crasher in FP1.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1' 55.676s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.033s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.233s
4Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.235s
5Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.456s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.457s
7Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.531s
8David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.589s
9Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.683s
10Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.793s
11Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.808s
12Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.939s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.948s
14Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.023s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD Racing (Honda)+1.054s
16Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.067s
17Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.080s
18Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.082s
19Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.110s
20Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.436s
21Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.547s
22Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.578s
23Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.583s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.348s
25Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.581s
26Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +4.758s

Tags:

Moto3
2026
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
Japan
KTM

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