2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results

The first day of action for Moto3 at Motegi saw Marco Morelli leading the riders to make it directly to Q2, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Morelli was down in 17th as the chequered flag came out to end Practice, only moving into first in the session with his very last lap.

The Aspar rider had slotted in behind the bike ahead, belonging to Brian Uriarte, on his way to the best time on the opening day in Japan, a 1’ 55.280s lap.

Leader of FP1 Ryusei Yamanaka had gone top of the timesheets just seconds earlier, pushed back to second for MT Helmets on home soil, finishing just 0.016s slower.

Uriarte was quick himself completing the top three for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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Alvaro Carpe was the best placed of the many fallers in Practice, finishing fourth, just behind his rookie team-mate, having led earlier in the session.

It was a strong day most of the Red Bull bikes, with Tech3 rider Valentin Perrone fifth quickest.

Championship leader and winner at the last round in Austria, Maximo Quiles was down in sixth after a crash, ahead of 2025 race winner David Munoz, another rider to find the gravel in the second session, in seventh for Liqui Moly Dyanvolt Intact GP.

Rookie Veda Pratama was the best placed Honda rider in eighth for Honda Team Asia.

Matteo Bertelle was ninth fastest for Level Up - MTA, just quicker than David Almansa, who picked up his third crash of the day on his way to tenth on the second Dynavolt entry.

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Adrain Fernandez picked up the pace late on to climb to 11th for Leopard, ahead of Joel Esteban on the second Level Up bike.

Joel Kelso was 13th for GRYD Racing, with Michael Laverty’s rider clear of a late scramble for the final Q2 placement.

Scott Ogden had improved to 14th with a minute still on the clock for CIP Green Power, only to see team-mate Adrian Cruces go faster. Rico Salmela put the second Tech3 bike in the position, before dropping back to 15th after having his last lap cancelled, leaving Cruces to claim the final place.

Despite the resurfacing since the last visit to Motegi, grip was at a premium after earlier rain, with Cruces also one of the riders to crash in the session, along with Hakim Danish, Jesus Rios, Ogden, Eddie O’shea and Ruche Moodley.

Regular rider Zen Mitani finished his home Practice session in 18th on the second Honda Team Asia bike.

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There are two replacement riders for the Japanese round. CODE Motorsports bring in 2025 Asia Talent Cup champion and 2026 Moto3 Junior and Red Bull Rookies Cup participant Ryota Ogiwara for an outing at home, placing 20th.

Over at Rivacold Snipers, Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (25th) is in for Nicola Carraro, who previously picked up a point in Silverstone when he stepped in for Zen Mitani over at Honda Team Asia.



Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1' 55.280s 2 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.016s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.084s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.113s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.132s 6 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.229s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.281s 8 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.317s 9 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.336s 10 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.350s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.519s 12 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.540s 13 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.640s 14 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.660s 15 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.827s 16 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.936s 17 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.988s 18 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.112s 19 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.115s 20 Ryota Ogiwara JPN CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.186s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.319s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +1.474s 23 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.561s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.667s 25 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.399s 26 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +2.794s



Official Japanese Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 55.305s

Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s

All-time lap record: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1’ 54.761s



Free Practice 1

The first session saw the rain flags out in the middle, with Yamanaka able to give the home fans a show, heading back out on the damp track to go faster and top the session.

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That lap took over from long-term leader Munoz, who finished second ahead of Carpe, Perrone and Quiles.

Fernandez was the best Honda rider, in sixth.

The yellow flags were out early for Rios, who got back out late in the session. Danish had a big off, thrown over the front of his bike onto the track before rolling into the gravel, while Almansa was a double crasher in FP1.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Japanese Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1' 55.676s 2 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.033s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.233s 4 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.235s 5 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.456s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.457s 7 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.531s 8 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.589s 9 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.683s 10 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.793s 11 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.808s 12 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.939s 13 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.948s 14 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.023s 15 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD Racing (Honda) +1.054s 16 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.067s 17 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.080s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.082s 19 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.110s 20 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.436s 21 Ryota Ogiwara JPN CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.547s 22 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.578s 23 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.583s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.348s 25 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +2.581s 26 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +4.758s

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