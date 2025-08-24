Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
2025 Hungarian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP race from Balaton Park.

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Race Results

24 Aug 2025
14:24
Marquez explains Bezzecchi incident

Marc Marquez explains Marco Bezzecchi clash at Turn 2 of Hungarian MotoGP

14:11
When can Marquez match Rossi?

The all-time MotoGP winners' list

14:11
Race report

2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Marc Marquez eases to seventh straight win despite lap one clash

14:10
Pramac Yamaha reportedly make a decision

Jack Miller pressure pays off as Yamaha decide his MotoGP future

14:09
Results

2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Race Results

14:02
Hungarian MotoGP Points
13:45
Marc Marquez wins Hungarian GP

It's seven in a row for Marc Marquez. Dominant again in Hungary.

Acosta and Bezzecchi complete the podium.

Martin fourth, from Marini, Morbidelli, Binder, Espargaro, Bagnaia, and Quartararo who completes the top-10.

13:43

Morbidelli lets Marini go at turn 11, stays ahead of Binder just behind his compatriot.

13:42

Drop one place penalty for Morbidelli for the Marini incident.

13:42
Morbidelli vs Marini

Marini on the inside of Morbidelli at turn nine on lap 24 but Morbidelli just leans on him and cuts the chicane to keep the position.

13:40
Lap 23/26

Martin a tenth faster than Bezzecchi that time by, he'll need more than that to get there. Great ride either way from the reigning champion.

13:38
Martin P4

Martin up to fourth on lap 22 at turn five.

He was 0.2s faster than Bezzecchi and 2.6s behind.

13:37
Zarco crash

Turn eight crash for Johann Zarco. He was battling with Ogura for 12th. Big one for the Frenchman but he was able to get to his feet.

13:36
Lap 20/26

Over 3s now for Marquez who just casually dipped into the 37s, seemingly for fun. Ridiculous pace.

Acosta now almost 2s clear of Bezzecchi.

Morbidelli continuing to keep Martin at bay.

13:33
Lap 19/26

Bezzecchi has now stabilisted his pace in the low-to-mid-38s.

Martin lost some time to Morbidelli that lap for a mistake at turn 12.

13:32
Lap 18/26

Bezzecchi back into the mid-38s that time. Martin now within 0.5s of Morbidelli so let's see if he can find a way past the Italian quickly to try and set on after Bezzecchi for the podium.

13:31
Lap 17/26

Marquez holding that three-or-so-second gap to Acosta, who is now over a second clear of Bezzecchi who seems to be really struggling with that rear tyre now.

Bezzecchi only a tenth slower than Morbidelli that time but Martin was back to his pace and half-a-second faster than both riders immediately in front of him.

13:29
Lap 16/26

Marquez now almost 3s clear after that Bezzecchi mistake.

Acosta has put 0.5s into the Italian in a lap.

Bezzecchi was 0.4s slower than Morbidelli in fifth that time. Martin has generally been faster than the VR46 rider but he was 0.5s slower that time.

13:27
Lap 15/26

Almost 2s now for Marquez but his lap times are in the 1:38.0 compared to the mid-1:37s he was running after he took the lead.

Bezzecchi made a mistake at the final chicane that time, initially held on from Acosta but the Spaniard made the move at turn one.

13:25

Long lap penalty for Bagnaia. He cut the final chicane on the last lap and obviously didn't lose enough time. Looks like he's served it because he's dropped to ninth in the middle of lap 14.

13:24
Lap 13/26

Still  1.5s for Marquez. He has the gap he wants to manage.

Acosta within a couple of tenths of Bezzecchi now. 2.3s behind him to Morbidelli.

Aldeguer has crashed at turn one.

13:22
Lap 12/26

The battle now is absolutely Bezzecchi vs Acosta for second. Marquez now over a second clear.

Aldeguer is lurking in fifth and you feel he could get to those two as well if he can find a way past Morbidelli.

13:21
Lap 11/26

Marquez leads this time by 0.7s over Bezzecchi, who has 0.6 back to Acosta.

13:19
Marquez leads

Marquez makes the move at turn one this time, keeps Bezzecchi on his outside just as he did in Austria a week ago and the Italian has no space to respond.

13:19
Lap 10/26

Bezzecchi riding defensive almost everywhere now.

Acosta now only 1.1s behind Marquez.

