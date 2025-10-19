Can Saturday’s Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi overcome a double long lap penalty to win the Australian MotoGP?

That’s the big question heading into Sunday’s race, where Bezzecchi needs to serve the penalty for clashing with Marc Marquez in Indonesia.

Bezzecchi 0 who won the Sprint by 3.149s after catching and passing fellow RS-GP rider Raul Fernandez - will start from the middle of the front row, between Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo (pole) and home hero Jack Miller.

Quartararo made a mistake by choosing the medium front tyre in the Sprint, while Miller came within a fraction of his first Yamaha podium.

But the Frenchman at least knows he must use the hard front for the grand prix and has also indicated he could gamble on making the soft rear tyre last the Grand Prix distance.

Between Bezzecchi and Miller in the Sprint were Fernandez (Trackhouse) and Pedro Acosta (KTM), with VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio the top Ducati in fifth after carving through from tenth on the grid.

Fellow GP25 rider Francesco Bagnaia went in the other direction, plummeting from 11th to 19th, ahead of only stand-in team-mate Michele Pirro.

Bagnaia and Brad Binder (13th) each have a three-place grid penalty for this afternoon, after riding slowly on the racing line and obstructing other riders in qualifying.

Newly crowned champion Marquez, plus fellow former Phillip Island winners Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales, are all missing this weekend due to injuries.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

The Sunday schedule has been delayed by one hour to try and avoid the worst of the forecast high winds, meaning the grand prix now starts at 3pm local time.