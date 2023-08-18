After going fastest, Brad Binder then got crossed up under braking for turn three as he ran off circuit.

Binder was one of many riders that used a soft rear tyre straight away as rain clouds hovered over the Austrian circuit. The KTM rider’s lap time was quicker than what Johann Zarco managed in FP1.

Marco Bezzecchi, who was second behind Binder, then overhauled the South African with a time of 1:29.450s.

While Bezzecchi was showing impressive pace, so was world champion Francesco Bagnaia as the Italian went fourth quickest.

Electing for another soft rear tyre, Maverick Vinales then smashed Bezzecchi’s top time by going close to four tenths clear.

Continuing to push on, Vinales set two red sectors on his next lap around as he went within a tenth of his 1:29.075s.

A regular occusrence in FP1, turn four continued to catch out riders as Franco Morbidelli failed to get his Yamaha stopped in time.

A trip through the gravel then followed for Morbidelli who was down in 16th at the time of his mistake.

With just under half the session remaining the rain that has threatened to arrive did so, albeit very lightly. Rain flags were waved as a result.

As a result, Joan Mir kicked off a series of time attacks although the factory Honda rider failed to make an impression on the fastest laps.

Unlike Assen, Marc Marquez nearly collided with Enea Bastianini as he attempted to get close on their latest out-lap.

As a result, Marquez ran through the gravel at the 2a/2b chicane before losing touch with the Ducati rider.

After big improvements from Fabio Di Giannantonio, Quartararo was the next rider to pop himself into the top ten.

One rider who didn’t manage to move up the order was Bastianini as the Italian crashed at the chicane.

Rolling back the years around the Red Bull Ring circuit, Marquez began to show serious pace as he went second fastest.

Despite being completely out of shape in several corners, Marquez managed to complete the lap before being bumped down to third as Bagnaia went fastest.

Bezzecchi then broke the all-time lap record in order to go three tenths clear of Bagnaia, before Vinales split the two Ducatis.