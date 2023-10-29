Looking to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s championship lead once again after winning the sprint, Martin made a good start although Luca Marini made an even better one as he got alongside the Pramac rider.

Martin was too strong under braking however, as he held strong before Aleix Espargaro got through on Marini at turn three.

Up from sixth to fourth, Bagnaia had a big scare on lap one which allowed Binder and Alex Marquez to get ahead.

Bagnaia then continued to battle with Marquez, with the latter getting the better of the reigning world champion at the final corner on lap two.

Bagnaia’s race got even worse as Marc Marquez was the next to push the Ducati rider down the order.

The Italian responded on lap five with an aggressive move at turn four, which led to Marquez running off circuit although he didn’t lose a position as a result.

Bagnaia, who was now heading in the right direction, got through on Aleix Espargaro before Marc Marquez followed him through.

However, Marquez soon lost touch with the top five as he and Espargaro swapped positions, and paint, during a fierce battle on lap eight.

Bagnaia then jumped up to fourth after eventually finding a way through on Marini, who had proved difficult to overtake under braking, particularly in the final corner.

Bagnaia’s day took another positive step forward as Alex Marquez gifted him third spot with a crash at turn 10.

Just ahead of Bagnaia, Binder was beginning to make a charge towards taking the lead as he closed Martin down with 10 laps to go.

Further back, Marco Bezzecchi did the same which resulted in an overtake on team-mate Marini at the third time of asking.

A move for the lead finally came on lap 20 as Binder attempted to use his better edge grip, although Martin responded straight away.

Binder then tried again on lap 21 at turn three, however, Martin came back through immediately.

But Binder made his overtake stick at the third time of asking as he attempted to break clear from the two Ducati riders.

A very brave move under braking then came from Martin as he regained the lead at turn three with two laps to go.

After holding off a surprise challenge from Bagnaia around the outside, Martin held strong against Binder and took victory, while the South Africna was demoted to third due to exceeding track limits on the final lap.