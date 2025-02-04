Big KTM fault pinpointed by newcomer Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini knows the biggest flaw to his KTM that he wants to fix in Sepang.

Bastianini and teammate Maverick Vinales form the new-look Tech3 KTM team this season, riding factory-spec machinery and set to profit from factory support.

They will ride at this week’s Sepang preseason test for the first time since November in Barcelona, eager to adjust to their new bike.

Ex-Ducati rider Bastianini already knows where the KTM is going wrong.

“The KTM is very strong on entry,” he explained.

“But not for a long time - when the tyres drop, it starts to lose the rear many times. And it doesn’t come back.

“This is one problem and we must resolve it.”

KTM's Enea Bastianini on Sepang testing

Bastianini said about Sepang testing: “I have a plan for the three days. But I haven’t spoken to [test riders Dani Pedrosa or Pol Espargaro].

“If I see Dani, probably we have to talk a bit.

“My bike is similar to what I tested at the Barcelona test.

“I have to bring confidence at the start, and learn the KTM. Then, on the second day, I can learn new solutions.

“At the start, me and Maverick will do different work.”

Bastianini also noted how a rider’s physical condition must be managed through a three-day test, with the urge to work tirelessly not always possible.

“It’s important to understand the energy that we have,” he said.

“Sometimes you do many laps on the first day, then on the second day you are destroyed!

“Your physical condition can be good, but not for MotoGP. Because it’s different compared to another bike.”

He added: “The first day is important to do great work with the same bike. On the second, KTM probably want to try new solutions.

“I am interested to see these solutions.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren