Honda MotoGP boss urges ‘caution’ over positive testing form

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says the brand has “to be cautious” about its expectations for the 2025 season despite its encouraging form in testing.

The Japanese manufacturer comes into the new campaign having suffered one of its worst years ever in MotoGP in 2024, with it scoring just 75 points in the constructors’ table and achieving a best grand prix result of eighth.

But the 2025 pre-season has been far more positive for Honda, with its riders finishing inside the top eight and top six at the Sepang and Buriram tests.

Race running has looked encouraging, while Honda riders have been putting forward positive messages about where the RC213V is at currently.

But Puig says Honda must be “cautious” about placing any big expectations on itself for the start of the season.

“The effort they are making is good, both the riders and also the LCR riders are really motivated,” he told motogp.com.

“But finally, the race is not one or two laps. We have to see the pace, many things in the grand prix weekend happen.

“So, we have to be cautious even though we can be a little bit more optimistic. The final position is on Sunday.”

One key weakness that remains with the RC213V is engine performance, though Puig has no timeline for when the brand will bring an updated motor next.

“We identified our missing points and this [the engine] is one of them,” he added.

“We need to improve the engine and in Japan they are really working on it.”

Joan Mir emerged as Honda’s leading rider out of the Buriram test, with the Spaniard much happier with the rideability of the bike compared to last year.

“Joan was struggling really a little bit last year and the year before with the connection of the engine,” Puig says.

“So, we are working on it. Some guys don’t feel it so much and for some guys it can affect a lot your riding style.

“And in Joan’s case it was like this. So, now, on his comments he’s referring to this: friendly means he can understand better the way to accelerate, how the throttle is connecting with him.

“So, I think this is why he is more in a motivational mode and more happy.”

Puig has also downplayed the role of new technical director Romano Albesiano this pre-season, noting that he needs more time to understand what direction Honda must go in next with the bike.

“At the moment, he’s just arrived,” Puig said of Albesiano.

“You cannot expect big things in such a short time. He’s taking care of this and finally he will follow up closely the progress and we hope - and expect - he will help us and bring a different kind of technology or knowledge that they are using currently in Europe.”