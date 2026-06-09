Should Hungary MotoGP pile-up lead to ride height device ban? Aprilia boss weighs in

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says it would be wrong to ‘overreact’ and ban ride height devices without proper evaluation following the Turn 1 pile-up involving his MotoGP riders in Hungary.

Jorge Martin got out of shape under braking for Turn 1 at the start of last Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix and slammed into his Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

The incident also involved another Aprilia rider in Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez, as well as VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

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It marks the second major Turn 1 incident in three rounds, following the Johann Zarco crash at Barcelona, and heightened the debate around banning ride height devices.

“Overreacting is the easy mistake that we can do

Discussions have been ongoing since Barcelona over safety changes, with a proposed ban on ride height devices (which are to be outlawed in 2027 anyway) touted to come into effect after the summer break.

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Other safety measures include changes to the grid spacing.

The Balaton Park incident led to some, like Jack Miller, to renew their calls to remove ride height devices from bikes.

But Massimo Rivola has urged caution in making such a significant change without proper evaluation first.

“We are speaking to MotoGP, to them, to see what is good to improve the safety,” he said when asked if a ban on ride height devices should come into effect after the Hungary crash.

“You know that historically, again, against any kind of devices, but I don't like to overreact.

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“I think we should do things properly, because then I give you the question: If before the race we ban the front device and you see this kind of crash, then we start saying, ‘Oh, the front device was safer’.

Martin falls at Turn 1, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“So I think we need to do things properly, testing a few times how does it work without.

“Making less density at the first corner maybe can help. But overreacting is the easy mistake that we can do. So we need to be careful.”

Rivola laid the blame for the incident at Martin’s door, noting that it was a mistake “a world champion should not make”.

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Martin has been given a double long lap penalty to serve at the Czech Grand Prix by MotoGP's stewards.

Given the difficulties on overtaking now in MotoGP, it was suggested to Rivola that this contributed to the Turn 1 crash, as Martin tried to make up as much ground as possible early on.

But Rivola responded: “I don't think overtaking is so difficult.

“If I see Ai Ogura every race, overtaking 10 riders, you just do like Ai Ogura. And he has an Aprilia, so it's not too difficult to overtake with an Aprilia.”