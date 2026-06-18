Fabio Quartararo’s response at missing 850cc Brno MotoGP test

Fabio Quartararo says he would have tested Yamaha's 850cc prototype at Brno on Monday, but understands why he wasn't selected for a Pirelli debut.

Although not yet official, the former world champion and factory team leader is set to leave Yamaha for Honda at the end of this season.

While Honda has itself chosen departing riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini for the test, deciding feedback and experience trump secrecy, Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia have selected riders remaining with them for 2027.

In Yamaha's case, only WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu fits the bill, with test rider Augusto Fernandez called up to ride the second available 850cc machine.

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

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“I’ll be with my family at home having a BBQ!” Quartararo smiled when asked about his Monday plans.

“Of course, I understand that Yamaha doesn’t want me to test the bike here.

“This I see as pretty normal. [But] if they asked me, of course I would test.”

The Frenchman didn’t totally exclude the possibility of being present for the next 850cc test in Austria, but insisted he wasn’t concerned at the prospect of learning a brand-new bike and tyres in December’s post-season test.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“About the tyres, at the end, we only have one day at Valencia, so it will take a bit more time to understand well how it’s going,” he said. “But I don’t really care.”

The Brno outing marks the first opportunity for race riders to sample MotoGP's 2027 package, featuring smaller 850cc engines, reduced aerodynamics, removal of ride-height devices and Pirelli rather than Michelin tyres.

Fellow former champion Pecco Bagnaia, who will also miss out on Monday due to a 2027 team change, has suggested those not allowed to ride 850 bikes should have been able to try Pirelli tyres with their current 1000cc machines.