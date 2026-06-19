Official: MotoGP manufacturers agree 2027 commercial deal as standoff ends

MotoGP's five manufacturers have officially reached an agreement with MotoGP SEG over the sport's next commercial contract, which begins in 2027.

Unlike previous five-year contract cycles, when manufacturers signed individually, Liberty Media's takeover of Dorna (now renamed MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group) prompted factories to negotiate collectively in pursuit of a Formula 1-style share of the championship's income.

The most visible consequence of the impasse has been the absence of official 2027 rider announcements, with the notable exception of Marco Bezzecchi's pre-season Aprilia extension, despite all of the future factory seats having been settled for months.

MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

However, given those rider agreements and ongoing development of next year's new 850cc machines, it was always a question of when, rather than if, a new deal would be reached.

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Confirmation of an agreement came during a special press conference on Friday lunchtime at this weekend's Czech MotoGP in Brno, attended by one representative from each manufacturer (Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha) plus MotoGP's Carlos Ezpeleta.

“As chairman of the MSMA, I am delighted and proud of the agreement between our association and the MotoGP SEG," said Aprilia's Massimo Rivola.

"This is the first time in the sport's history that all manufacturers have all reached a unanimous position on an agreement with MotoGP. This means that we all share the same vision for the future of the sport.

"The MotoGP brand has huge potential, and only by working together can we exploit all the opportunities offered by the global market and grow together in the sports and entertainment business.”

2027-2031

Details of the deal are scarce, but it will be for another five years, from 2027 to 2031, suggesting the manufacturers didn't achieve one of their aims of securing grid places for a longer period.

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Division of the commercial income was not addressed, but rumours suggest manufacturers and teams will continue to receive fixed, albeit more substantial, payments rather than a percentage of profits.

"We've signed a new five-year agreement, and that stability is important," said Ducati's Gigi Dall’Igna.

"I'm happy we [as manufacturers] all fought on track, but stayed together to sign an important agreement like this."

Yamaha's Paolo Pavesio: "Today we are celebrating the end of a process, but also the beginning of a new era.

“As MotoGP enters this new phase, we see a clear opportunity to further elevate the championship by balancing innovation, sporting excellence, and fan engagement.

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"Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP for the next five years and beyond."

In a statement, HRC president Koji Watanabe said: "The conversations between the MSMA and MotoGP SEG have been robust in covering all aspects of the agreement, from the sporting side to the commercial side and we would like to extend our thanks to all involved for their efforts to arrive at this milestone moment."

KTM's Pit Beirer: “This is a big and very meaningful moment for MotoGP and for all of us at KTM. What stands out is the strong alignment between everyone involved and the clear, shared ambition to keep pushing this sport forward."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group, gave the following statement:

“Today marks a defining moment for MotoGP. The commitment of all five manufacturers not only reinforces the strength of the championship today but underlines the shared ambition driving its future.

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"Together with our longstanding partnership with the FIM through to 2060, this agreement gives us a powerful platform to continue growing - building on decades of progress while accelerating into a new phase for the sport.

"I would like to thank our manufacturers for their collaboration, alignment and long-term commitment throughout this process.

"While we are proud of the growth MotoGP has achieved over the past decades, our focus is firmly on what comes next: expanding our global reach, evolving the sport, and connecting with new audiences around the world.”

2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2027 rider deals

The manufacturer/MotoGP deal clears the way for announcements on a contract extension for Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez, plus big-name 2027 team changes by the likes of Pedro Acosta (KTM to Ducati), Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati to Aprilia), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha to Honda) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia to Yamaha).

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