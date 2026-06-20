2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.
Ai Ogura takes his first MotoGP pole position in style with a new all-time lap record during qualifying for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno.
The Trackhouse Aprilia rider, quickest on Friday afternoon, returned to the top with a 1m 51.139s, putting the Japanese 0.2s clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.
2025 pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia completes the front row with factory Ducati team-mate and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez left between Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi and LCR rookie Diogo Moreira on row two.
Marquez was without a lap time after exceeding track limits on his first run.
Jorge Martin - who has a double long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix - fought through Qualifying 1, alongside Franco Morbidelli, but could only manage tenth on the grid.
Alex Marquez out -Toprak Razgatlioglu penalty
After claiming 14th place in qualifying, Alex Marquez withdrew from the event due to his Catalunya injuries.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has been given a three place penalty for the grand prix after riding slowly on the racing line and obstructing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1. Since he qualified 21st, the Pramac Yamaha rider will only lose one grid place, dropping behind Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid.
The ten-lap Brno Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 2pm UK.
2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'51.139s
|5/7
|325k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.211s
|5/7
|321k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.244s
|5/7
|324k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.289s
|6/7
|322k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.297s
|5/7
|323k
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.552s
|2/6
|324k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.633s
|2/7
|323k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.682s
|3/7
|324k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.712s
|2/4
|321k
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.770s
|2/7
|324k
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.905s
|3/7
|320k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.945s
|5/6
|323k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'52.053s
|2/6
|321k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'52.086s
|2/6
|326k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'52.185s
|5/7
|318k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'52.263s
|3/7
|323k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'52.357s
|2/6
|327k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'52.420s
|5/6
|321k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'52.506s
|5/6
|322k
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'52.556s
|5/6
|325k
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'52.626s
|2/6
|321k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'53.599s
|6/6
|322k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)
Final Practice
Raul Fernandez keeps Trackhouse on top of the MotoGP timesheets during final practice at Brno.
After team-mate Ai Ogura surprised by being fastest on Friday, Fernandez put his RS-GP on top on Saturday morning.
Fernandez defied sickness to finish a massive 0.8s clear of Ducati’s reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez.
However, Marquez stayed on old soft rubber, while Fernandez was among those to prepare for qualifying with a fresh-tyre time attack.
Further back, KTM’s Pedro Acosta notably used a medium rear tyre throughout the session for sixth.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Aprilia’s title contender Jorge Martin, will now begin.
Martin ran off track while practising the penalty loop this morning, perhaps unsighted by team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who was on the outside of Turn 7 to let other riders pass.
Bezzecchi was eighth and Martin just 14th this morning.
2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'52.050s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.835s
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.865s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.962s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.971s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.993s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.034s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.053s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.138s
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.140s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.206s
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.345s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.394s
|14
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.395s
|15
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.414s
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.442s
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.446s
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.513s
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.599s
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.765s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.929s
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.673s
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)
Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.
Alex Marquez is making a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.