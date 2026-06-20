2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ai Ogura takes his first MotoGP pole position in style with a new all-time lap record during qualifying for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider, quickest on Friday afternoon, returned to the top with a 1m 51.139s, putting the Japanese 0.2s clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

2025 pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia completes the front row with factory Ducati team-mate and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez left between Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi and LCR rookie Diogo Moreira on row two.

Marquez was without a lap time after exceeding track limits on his first run.

Practice starts, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Practice starts, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin - who has a double long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix - fought through Qualifying 1, alongside Franco Morbidelli, but could only manage tenth on the grid.

Alex Marquez out -Toprak Razgatlioglu penalty

After claiming 14th place in qualifying, Alex Marquez withdrew from the event due to his Catalunya injuries.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been given a three place penalty for the grand prix after riding slowly on the racing line and obstructing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1. Since he qualified 21st, the Pramac Yamaha rider will only lose one grid place, dropping behind Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid.

The ten-lap Brno Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 2pm UK.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'51.139s5/7325k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.211s5/7321k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.244s5/7324k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.289s6/7322k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.297s5/7323k
6Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.552s2/6324k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.633s2/7323k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.682s3/7324k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.712s2/4321k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.770s2/7324k
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.905s3/7320k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.945s5/6323k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'52.053s2/6321k
14Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'52.086s2/6326k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'52.185s5/7318k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'52.263s3/7323k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'52.357s2/6327k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'52.420s5/6321k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'52.506s5/6322k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'52.556s5/6325k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'52.626s2/6321k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'53.599s6/6322k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Final Practice

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez keeps Trackhouse on top of the MotoGP timesheets during final practice at Brno.

After team-mate Ai Ogura surprised by being fastest on Friday, Fernandez put his RS-GP on top on Saturday morning.

Fernandez defied sickness to finish a massive 0.8s clear of Ducati’s reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez.

However, Marquez stayed on old soft rubber, while Fernandez was among those to prepare for qualifying with a fresh-tyre time attack.

Further back, KTM’s Pedro Acosta notably used a medium rear tyre throughout the session for sixth.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Aprilia’s title contender Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Martin ran off track while practising the penalty loop this morning, perhaps unsighted by team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who was on the outside of Turn 7 to let other riders pass.

Bezzecchi was eighth and Martin just 14th this morning.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'52.050s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.835s
3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.865s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.962s
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.971s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.993s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.034s
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.053s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.138s
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.140s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.206s
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.345s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.394s
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.395s
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.414s
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.442s
17Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.446s
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.513s
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.599s
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.765s
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.929s
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.673s

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.

Alex Marquez is making a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.
 

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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