Injured Craig Neve’s replacement for 2025 Isle of Man TT announced

Craig Neve’s replacement for the Isle of Man TT has been confirmed.

Bathams AJN Racing will welcome Jamie Cringle for the 1000cc races.

Cringle was set to ride the AGR Motorsports Honda CBR1000RR but will instead jump on similar machinery under the Bathams AJN Racing banner in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT.

Neve was ruled out after crashing at the North West 200. He was placed in a medically induced coma but has since woken.

The Bathams team have been able to offer encouraging words about Neve’s condition.

In Neve’s place, Bathams are bringing in a Manx rider who contested the 1000cc class for the first time last year.

Cringle said: “It’s obviously through unfortunate circumstances that the chance with Bathams AJN Racing has come around, and I pass on my best wishes to Craig, but I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me.

“I was pleased with how last year went and with 2025 being my second year on a big bike, the aim was always to improve on what I achieved last year so whilst that outlook remains the same, I’m now looking forward to learning as much as I can from Michael.

“His experience, and the whole team’s, will be a tremendous asset and it’s something I’m looking to capitalise on by improving my speeds and moving further up the leaderboard.”

Michael Rutter said: “We were really looking forward to working with Craig again this year and seeing what we could achieve together so it’s very unfortunate that the accident at the North West 200 has ruled him out and our thoughts are still very much with him as he continues his recovery.

“But, as a team, we thought we ought to try and support another rider and maintain our presence as a two-rider team at the event.”

“We spoke to a few riders and everyone at Bathams AJN Racing made the decision that our best option was to help a young, up and coming rider.

“Jamie fits that bill and he’s coming into his fourth year at the TT and on the back of a strong year so it’s nice to be able to give a young rider an opportunity.

“We’re all eagerly looking forward to the new challenge that lies ahead and are confident that we can pass on our experience and knowledge to bring his TT career on that bit further.”