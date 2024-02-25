Nicolo Bulega ‘still does not understand the clutch release’

Although Nicolo Bulega’s drop from first to fifth didn’t stop him from winning the 2024 WorldSBK season-opener, Sunday’s Race 2 was a different story.

Starting from pole in the Superpole Race, Bulega was quickly shuffled backwards, before the same happened in Race 2.

Starting fifth for the delayed race, Bulega soon dropped from P5 to tenth spot, the same positions he retstarted the race from following a red flag that was deployed due to a crash for Jonathan Rea.

Bulega initially struggled for progress during the new 11-lap sprint, however, as the race went on the Italian began picking off riders ahead of him.

Bulega then went on to set the fastest lap of the race before completing overtakes against Sam Lowes and Michael Rinaldi.

But despite his potential which was better than fifth, Bulega remained happy with his weekend.

“Unfortunately I did not start very well,” began Bulega. “I need to train the release of the clutch because compared to the V2 it is very different and I still don’t understand how to do it.

“But it was a positive weekend as we achieved a pole position, victory, two fastest laps and two fifth positions. It’s a very good first weekend in WorldSBK for me.

“At the end of Race 2 I was very fast with used tyres and I was catching the first guys.

“But unfortunately the race was too short and I could not catch the guys in front.”