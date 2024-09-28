Shoulder injury for Sam Lowes after Aragon WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Sam Lowes has been diagnosed with a shoulder injury following his WorldSBK Race 1 crash at Aragon.

The Marc VDS Ducati rider crashed on lap one in the first race of the weekend, landing heavily on his left shoulder, the same side as the collarbone he broke in the Superpole Race at the Czech Round earlier this year.

Lowes was taken to the medical centre after his crash. There, he was diagnosed with a left collarbone contusion.

The British rider will undergo a review of his condition tomorrow in advance of the morning Warm Up session ahead of the Superpole Race.

Lowes’ crash brought out the red flag. On the restart, second-placed rider in the championship, Nicolo Bulega, pulled out with a technical issue, as Toprak Razgatlioglu took a second-place finish on his own return from injury.

The restarted race was run over 17 laps and won by Andrea Iannone, who won his first race since the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix and his first in WorldSBK.