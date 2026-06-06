Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco GP qualifying after medical issue

Ferrari confirm F1 team boss Fred Vasseur will be absent from Saturday's Monaco Grand Prix action.

Vasseur will be absent on Saturday in Monaco
Vasseur will be absent on Saturday in Monaco
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Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur will miss qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix for medical reasons. 

The 58-year-old Frenchman will not be present for Saturday's F1 action and will "remain under observation at a local medical facility". 

Ferrari has not disclosed the details of Vasseur's medical issue but say they "look forward to seeing him back at the track soon". 

Vasseur has been in charge of Ferrari since 2023
Vasseur has been in charge of Ferrari since 2023
© XPB Images

"Fred Vasseur will not be present at the circuit today," the Ferrari statement read. 

"Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

"No further medical information will be provided.

"We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon."

Ferrari ended Friday practice fastest in both sessions, with Charles Leclerc heading a Scuderia one-two in FP1, before Lewis Hamilton set the pace from his team-mate in FP2. 

Ferrari has had a strong start to the weekend in Monaco
Ferrari has had a strong start to the weekend in Monaco
© XPB Images

Monaco has been earmarked as being Ferrari's best chance to win a race in a season that has so far been dominated by Mercedes, with the Silver Arrows taking victory at each of the opening five events. 

Ferrari's rivals tipped the Italian team to be favourites around the tight and twisty Monte Carlo Street Circuit due to the SF-26's strengths in low-speed corners, and that prediction has so far come to fruition, based on Friday's action. 

After topping the timesheet on Friday, Hamilton said: "It's been a positive day overall and the car felt quite good right from the first laps.

"The team did a solid job with the changes we made between the two sessions and we were able to work through our programme without any major issues.

"Monaco is always a very different challenge, with the bumps and the close proximity of the barriers, so it's not easy to find the right balance and put everything together. 

"There is still performance to be found and tonight we'll focus on the details, because the margins are very small here and there's plenty of work to do ahead of qualifying."

Deputy team boss Jerome D'Ambrosio will step in for Vasseur on Saturday.

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Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco GP qualifying after medical issue
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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