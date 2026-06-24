What to expect as Mercedes reveals updates for F1 Austrian GP

Mercedes is bringing more updates to the Austrian Grand Prix.

Antonelli saw his championship lead cut last time out
Antonelli saw his championship lead cut last time out
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Toto Wolff has confirmed that the Mercedes Formula 1 team is bringing upgrades to the Austrian Grand Prix. 

After introducing its first major upgrade package of the 2026 season in Canada, further new parts will arrive on the Mercedes this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. 

Mercedes’ updates are focused on improving both performance and reliability, something that has been the Silver Arrows’ biggest weakness in an otherwise impressive campaign. 

Antonelli broke down in the closing stages
Antonelli broke down in the closing stages

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have both lost big points due to race-ending mechanical failures in recent races. 

Russell dropped out of the lead in Montreal, while Antonelli lost 18 points when he retired from second place in the closing stages of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. 

Antonelli’s DNF leaves him just 41 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, while Mercedes has a 72-point lead in the constructors’ standings. 

Mercedes has lost a total of 43 points as a result of reliability issues - seven more than any other team this season. 

“Barcelona acted as a benchmark for our current performance and, having won the first six races, offered a reality check,” Mercedes team principal Wolff admitted. 

Russell is 50 points behind Antonelli
Russell is 50 points behind Antonelli

“Others have gained ground quickly and we need to respond. We are in a fight for both championships but must improve if we want to come out on top come the end of the season.   

“Our Achilles heel so far has been reliability. We have lost a large amount of points across both cars in recent races; if we don't put together clean weekends, our competitors will happily take advantage.

“We are not standing still in our efforts; we will bring a few updates to Austria this weekend with a focus on improving both performance and reliability. 

“The margins are tight, and will be even tighter around Spielberg given the length of the lap. We need to put together a better weekend than we have in recent races but if we can deliver to our maximum, then we know we can challenge for victory.”

Hamilton’s maiden victory with Ferrari in Barcelona ended Mercedes’ unbeaten start to 2026 which had seen the German manufacturer win the previous six races until F1 arrived in Spain. 

What to expect as Mercedes reveals updates for F1 Austrian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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