Max Verstappen mocks George Russell with cheeky yellow flag radio joke in F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen couldn't resist a cheeky joke over team radio during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen's joke was not picked up by the TV broadcast
Verstappen's joke was not picked up by the TV broadcast
Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen joked with his Formula 1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that a yellow flag meant he could push “flat-out” during the Austrian Grand Prix. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen’s quip over team radio was a reference to Mercedes rival George Russell’s pole position lap in a dramatic qualifying on Saturday. 

Russell controversially snatched pole with a last-gasp improvement in a thrilling conclusion to Q3 in Austria, despite passing yellow flags for a heavy crash for Verstappen. 

Red Bull's upgrades helped Verstappen take second
Red Bull's upgrades helped Verstappen take second

A single yellow was initially shown before it was upgraded to double yellows, at which point Russell had already gone through.  

Mercedes and Russell were able to prove through data traces that the Briton lifted 100 metres early as he approached the scene of Verstappen’s Turn 9 incident. 

But Verstappen couldn’t help but throw light at the situation during Sunday’s grand prix in an untelevised radio exchange. 

Carlos Sainz caused yellow flags and a virtual safety car period when his Williams broke down on the start-finish straight. 

Lambiase was quick to warn Verstappen of the incident, informing his driver: “Yellow [at] Turn 10, double yellows across the start/finish line. Yellow here and double yellows.”

In a quick-witted response, Verstappen said: “That means flat-out, right? Past the car?”, before quickly clarifying: “I’m joking.”

Verstappen charged from fifth on the grid to claim second place in Sunday’s race to secure Red Bull’s best result of the season. 

Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's best result of 2026 on the podium
Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's best result of 2026 on the podium

The Dutchman had an 11-second deficit after his final pit stop but made short work of catching Russell, though he ultimately fell 1.6 seconds short of the win at the chequered flag. 

Asked if Red Bull should have pitted first to undercut Russell, Verstappen told Sky Sports F1: "In hindsight, it's easier to say that but we will look back at it.

“It was still going to be a long stint on the tyres, but at the same time, my degradation was a bit better than George, so I'm pretty confident I could have kept him behind.

"It's still a very good result after quite some tough times, lately being better, now for the first time fighting for a win. That's a good step."

Max Verstappen mocks George Russell with cheeky yellow flag radio joke in F1 Austrian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes queries how Ferrari can afford “limitless” F1 upgrades
5h ago
Ferrari has consistently upgraded its 2026 F1 car since Miami
F1 News
Hamilton unimpressed with Verstappen penalty plea in epic fight
8h ago
Hamilton and Verstappen thrilled F1 fans in Austria
F1 Feature
How 'resilient' George Russell got his F1 title bid back on track
21h ago
Russell claimed a statement win in Austria
F1 News
Why Verstappen "started laughing" driving Silverstone on simulator
23h ago
Verstappen has shared concerns heading to the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how costly 'eager' Kimi Antonelli errors were in Austrian GP
28/06/26
Antonelli on the Austrian GP podium
F1 News
Mercedes duo suffer drinks system failures during ‘heat hazard’ race
28/06/26
Russell and Antonelli both lost their drinks' systems

Latest News

F1 News
Isack Hadjar enjoys first proper fight with F1's "big boys"
3m ago
Hadjar went wheel-to-wheel with his F1 hero Hamilton
F1 News
Revealed: Who initiated Max Verstappen’s shock McLaren F1 talks
32m ago
Verstappen's camp held talks with McLaren
F1 News
F1 2026 British Grand Prix: How to watch for free in the UK
1h ago
Rain hit the 2025 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone reveals the driver he would sign “at whatever cost”
3h ago
Ecclestone ran F1 until 2017
F1 News
Perez brands Cadillac unreliability “unacceptable” after "worst weekend"
4h ago
Poor reliability has been the story of Cadillac's debut F1 season

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
F1 marshal suffers medical emergency before Austrian GP
5h ago
The F1 field lines up to take the start of the Austrian Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes queries how Ferrari can afford “limitless” F1 upgrades
5h ago
Ferrari has consistently upgraded its 2026 F1 car since Miami
F1 News
Racing Bulls' F1 team order confusion and controversy explained
6h ago
A team orders call at Racing Bulls was ignored
F1 News
Max Verstappen mocks George Russell with cheeky unheard radio joke
7h ago
Verstappen's joke was not picked up by the TV broadcast
F1 News
Hamilton unimpressed with Verstappen penalty plea in epic fight
8h ago
Hamilton and Verstappen thrilled F1 fans in Austria