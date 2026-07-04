2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP sprint results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint

The top three in the Silverstone sprint race
The top three in the Silverstone sprint race
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Kimi Antonelli denied Lewis Hamilton victory in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint race. 

Antonelli overcame Hamilton after taking advantage of an alternative deployment strategy to blast past mid-race along the Hanger Straight. 

The lead pair had pulled away from the chasing pack in the early exchanges, with Lando Norris later gapping those fourth and lower. 

That pack was led by George Russell, who engaged in a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. 

Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson wrapped up the points paying positions in the top eight, although the latter faces a post-race investigation for moving under braking when defending from Isack Hadjar. 

The full results are below. 

2026 F1 British GP: Full sprint results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint results

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team17
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+2.745s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+9.783s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+10.639s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+12.620s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+16.550s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+17.551s
8Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+30.233s
9Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+30.953s
10Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+35.110s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+40.273s
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+41.026s
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+41.680s
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+42.499s
15Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+45.784s
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+69.810s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+50.379s
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+50.757s
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+75.117s
20Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+91.872s
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 1 Lap
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+1 Lap

 

In this article

2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP sprint results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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