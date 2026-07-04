2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP sprint results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint
Kimi Antonelli denied Lewis Hamilton victory in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint race.
Antonelli overcame Hamilton after taking advantage of an alternative deployment strategy to blast past mid-race along the Hanger Straight.
The lead pair had pulled away from the chasing pack in the early exchanges, with Lando Norris later gapping those fourth and lower.
That pack was led by George Russell, who engaged in a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.
Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson wrapped up the points paying positions in the top eight, although the latter faces a post-race investigation for moving under braking when defending from Isack Hadjar.
The full results are below.
2026 F1 British GP: Full sprint results
2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|17
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+2.745s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+9.783s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+10.639s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+12.620s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+16.550s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+17.551s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+30.233s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+30.953s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+35.110s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+40.273s
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+41.026s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+41.680s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+42.499s
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+45.784s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+69.810s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+50.379s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+50.757s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+75.117s
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+91.872s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+1 Lap