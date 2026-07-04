2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP sprint results

Kimi Antonelli denied Lewis Hamilton victory in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint race.

Antonelli overcame Hamilton after taking advantage of an alternative deployment strategy to blast past mid-race along the Hanger Straight.

The lead pair had pulled away from the chasing pack in the early exchanges, with Lando Norris later gapping those fourth and lower.

That pack was led by George Russell, who engaged in a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson wrapped up the points paying positions in the top eight, although the latter faces a post-race investigation for moving under braking when defending from Isack Hadjar.

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The full results are below.

2026 F1 British GP: Full sprint results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Sprint results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 17 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +2.745s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +9.783s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +10.639s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +12.620s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +16.550s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +17.551s 8 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +30.233s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +30.953s 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +35.110s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +40.273s 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +41.026s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +41.680s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +42.499s 15 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +45.784s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +69.810s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +50.379s 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +50.757s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +75.117s 20 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +91.872s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 1 Lap 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +1 Lap