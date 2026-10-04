2026 Japanese Moto2 - Race Results

Results from race sixteen of the 2026 Moto2 season, the Japanese Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara took maximum points as Manuel Gonzalez stalled on the grid.

The pass attempt from Tony Arbolino saw Izan Guevara react and pull away for Moto2 victory
The pass attempt from Tony Arbolino saw Izan Guevara react and pull away for Moto2 victory
© Gold and Goose

The Japanese Moto2 race saw Izan Guevara take advantage of having the title leader Manuel Gonzalez wheeled off the grid, pulling away for a win as his title rival failed to score at Motegi.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was sat on pole with the action happening just to the sidein the third grid slot. Having just competed a practice start on his sighting lap, Gonzalez stalled, and was removed and taken down pit lane.

Guevara rode steadily out front in a lead three featuring Tony Arbolino in second from fifth on the grid after passing Flip Salac on the first lap, who slotted in behind.

The Boscoscuro rider was unchallenged until the Italian went for a lunge in the closing stages, but that only sparked Guevara into action, pulling the pin for a gap of 0.419s at the chequered flag for his third win of the season and second on the bounce after victory last time out in Austria.

The move left Arbolino vulnerable to Salac, who closed in behind, but a composed final few laps from the number 14 saw him bring the Fantic bike home second for his first podium of the season.

Salac completed his strong run of form with back to back rostrum visits, a fifth podium visit for the American Racing rider in his strongest Moto2 season to date.

Ivan Ortola held firm in fourth, with enough of a gap on the QJMotor bike over Aspar’s David Alonso to safely bring the bike home ahead.

Celestino Vietti put in a mid-race charge to try and catch the group ahead, with a succession of new race lap records seeing him solo on track in sixth for SpeedRS.

Daniel Holgado dropped back to seventh, until Deniz Oncu picked him off right at the end of the race to claim the position on his ELF Marc VDS bike, pushing the second Aspar back another place to eigth.

Alonso Lopez also pulled clear of the big group on track for a lonely ninth for Italjet Gresini.

Jose Antonio Rueda then led the train of bikes over the line, the top rookie taking a top ten finish for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Adrian Huertas for Italtrans in 11th.

Daniel Munoz was managing a track limits warning right behind his  team-mate in 12th with Senna Agius at the back of the pack in 13th for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Ayumu Sasaki was the top Japanese rider at home for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing in 14th with team-mate Zonta van den Goorbergh collecting the final point in 15th.


Official Japanese Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Celestino Vietti (2026, lap 13) 1’ 47.479s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s
All-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s
New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, FP2) 1’ 46.590s

Crashes, injuries and replacements


Gonzalez tried to make up for his grid error, but his early fast laps were of no help, only passing the two replacement riders in the race, for 22nd.

Unai Orradre was the best of that duo, on his return to Moto2 to fill in for the Angel Piqueras at QJMotor in 23rd with Milan Pawelec 24th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, sitting in for Collin Veijer, having recently picked up his second Moto2 European Championship title.


Sergio Garcia was the first to crash out, soon followed by rookie Taiyo Furusato at home.

Mario Aji, who had already fallen before the race had started on the sighting lap, was back in the gravel towards the end of the race.

Alberto Ferranadez remains out of action at Motegi, but was not been replaced by Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.


Championship Standings

Guevara has now taken 47 points out of Gonzalez over the last six rounds, a third win seeing him add another 25 to move onto 235 points - now just 10.5 behind leader Gonzalez after he failed to score.

Ortola stays inside the top three in the overall standings on 181.5 points, clear of Alonso in fourth on 166, while his team-mate Holgado passes Agius to move into the top five on 154.

Rueda remains the top rookie with 37 points after the Japanese race, with Lunetta second on 23 points.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

Moto2 race results:
 

2026 Japanese Moto2 - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)34' 14.675s
2Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.419s
3Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.057s
4Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+1.247s
5David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+1.544s
6Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+2.016s
7Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+7.037s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+7.069s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+9.547s
10Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+11.517s
11Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+13.341s
12Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+13.432s
13Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+13.509s 
14Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+16.422s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+16.505s
16Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+16.646s
17Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+22.026s
18Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+24.358s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+25.062s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+25.717s
21Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+26.784s
22Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+31.269s
23Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+33.299s
24Milan PawelecPOLRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+38.626s
25Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
27Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)DNF

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Related Articles

Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Race Results
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Japanese GP
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Japan, pole position
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Jake Dixon, Moto2, 2025, Japanese GP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Manuel Gonzalez drops “best place” 2027 hint after missing MotoGP
28/09/26
Manuel Gonzalez.
MotoGP News
Future Ducati MotoGP rider tests Chinese brand's new Superbike
28/09/26
Dani Holgado, Austria Moto2 2026.
MotoGP News
Moto2 star sets sights on MotoGP after new KTM deal
24/09/26
Collin Veijer, Moto2.
Moto2 News
Ex-Pedro Acosta Moto2 title rival signs up for new “adventure”
24/09/26
Tony Arbolino and Pedro Acosta fought for the 2023 Moto2 title.
MotoGP News
MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned
23/09/26
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

More News

MotoGP News
Veteran team boss warns Moto2, Moto3 "becoming increasingly invisible"
07/09/26
Paolo Simoncelli.
MotoGP News
VR46-linked MotoGP candidate commits to Moto2 for 2027
26/08/26
Celestino Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 Moto2 season.
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner keeps door open for Tech3 Moto2 comeback: “Not counting it out”
21/08/26
Guenther Steiner.
MotoGP News
Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?
18/08/26
Honda RC213V, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I hear the rumours too!” - Intact waits on Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez MotoGP decisions
17/08/26
Manuel Gonzalez, Jurgen Lingg, Senna Agius, 2025, Spanish Moto2.