2026 Japanese Moto2 - Race Results

The Japanese Moto2 race saw Izan Guevara take advantage of having the title leader Manuel Gonzalez wheeled off the grid, pulling away for a win as his title rival failed to score at Motegi.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider was sat on pole with the action happening just to the sidein the third grid slot. Having just competed a practice start on his sighting lap, Gonzalez stalled, and was removed and taken down pit lane.

Guevara rode steadily out front in a lead three featuring Tony Arbolino in second from fifth on the grid after passing Flip Salac on the first lap, who slotted in behind.

The Boscoscuro rider was unchallenged until the Italian went for a lunge in the closing stages, but that only sparked Guevara into action, pulling the pin for a gap of 0.419s at the chequered flag for his third win of the season and second on the bounce after victory last time out in Austria.

The move left Arbolino vulnerable to Salac, who closed in behind, but a composed final few laps from the number 14 saw him bring the Fantic bike home second for his first podium of the season.

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Salac completed his strong run of form with back to back rostrum visits, a fifth podium visit for the American Racing rider in his strongest Moto2 season to date.

Ivan Ortola held firm in fourth, with enough of a gap on the QJMotor bike over Aspar’s David Alonso to safely bring the bike home ahead.

Celestino Vietti put in a mid-race charge to try and catch the group ahead, with a succession of new race lap records seeing him solo on track in sixth for SpeedRS.

Daniel Holgado dropped back to seventh, until Deniz Oncu picked him off right at the end of the race to claim the position on his ELF Marc VDS bike, pushing the second Aspar back another place to eigth.

Alonso Lopez also pulled clear of the big group on track for a lonely ninth for Italjet Gresini.

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Jose Antonio Rueda then led the train of bikes over the line, the top rookie taking a top ten finish for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Adrian Huertas for Italtrans in 11th.

Daniel Munoz was managing a track limits warning right behind his team-mate in 12th with Senna Agius at the back of the pack in 13th for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Ayumu Sasaki was the top Japanese rider at home for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing in 14th with team-mate Zonta van den Goorbergh collecting the final point in 15th.



Official Japanese Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Celestino Vietti (2026, lap 13) 1’ 47.479s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s

All-time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 47.925s

New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, FP2) 1’ 46.590s

Crashes, injuries and replacements



Gonzalez tried to make up for his grid error, but his early fast laps were of no help, only passing the two replacement riders in the race, for 22nd.

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Unai Orradre was the best of that duo, on his return to Moto2 to fill in for the Angel Piqueras at QJMotor in 23rd with Milan Pawelec 24th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, sitting in for Collin Veijer, having recently picked up his second Moto2 European Championship title.



Sergio Garcia was the first to crash out, soon followed by rookie Taiyo Furusato at home.

Mario Aji, who had already fallen before the race had started on the sighting lap, was back in the gravel towards the end of the race.

Alberto Ferranadez remains out of action at Motegi, but was not been replaced by Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.



Championship Standings

Guevara has now taken 47 points out of Gonzalez over the last six rounds, a third win seeing him add another 25 to move onto 235 points - now just 10.5 behind leader Gonzalez after he failed to score.

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Ortola stays inside the top three in the overall standings on 181.5 points, clear of Alonso in fourth on 166, while his team-mate Holgado passes Agius to move into the top five on 154.

Rueda remains the top rookie with 37 points after the Japanese race, with Lunetta second on 23 points.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

Moto2 race results:

