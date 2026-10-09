2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round seventeen, the Indonesian Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara found record pace in a double red-flagged session.
The Moto2 session at The Pertamina Mandalika circuit was heavily delayed, with two red flags, but an unshakable Izan Guevara returned to the track right at the end of the session for a new lap record, leading the riders heading directly to Q2, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The first red flag was early in Practice. Fresh from appearing to stall on the grid, which later explained by rider and team to to be a clutch issue on the grid - leading to a pit lane start and a 22nd place finish, Manuel Gonzalez returns to the scene of his disqualification in 2025 - after finishing second in the race the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was found to have non-homologated software on the bike.
His return got off to the worst possible start, with the visor to his helmet not attached correctly, flying off and requiring a red flag to remove it from the middle of the track.
With two wins on the bounce, momentum sits with Izan Guevara. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, who was second in the race last year after the results were amended for the DQ, built on his FP1 performance - already ahead at the time of the second, longer red flag delay, with connectivity issues affecting the steward’s room and timekeeping given as the reason for the stoppage.
With just over twelve minutes left on the clock, Guevara left it late to return to track, but made it count when he did, setting a new record lap of 1’ 32.337s aboard the Boscoscuro.
A strong opening day continued for Klint Forward Racing rider Alex Escrig, who was again second to his fellow countryman, this time by 0.231s in a close session which saw all the top 23 within a second of the new benchmark lap.
Daniel Holgado had done enough for third - he suffered a late technical issue on his Aspar bike pulling the Kalex off track and onto the grass.
Manuel Gonzalez had dropped to eighth, but locked in for his return to track to climb to fourth, moving ahead of his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Senna Agius in fifth.
Alonso Lopez placed sixth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of Filip Salac in seventh for American Racing and Ayumu Sasaki in eighth, who was able to stage a comeback on his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike after an early fall thanks to all the stoppages.
Daniel Munoz was first out of the pits on the restart, rewarding his garage for the quick release with ninth for Italtrans, the last rider inside half a second of the new record lap, moving ahead of David Alonso, who completed the top ten on the second Aspar bike.
Ivan Ortola was 11th for QJMotor, ahead of Tony Arbolino who was 12th for REDS Fantic Racing.
The final two Q2 places went to Arbolino’s Fantic team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and Zonta van den Goorbergh on the second RW Racing bike in 14th.
Having drifted in and out of the Q2 places Joe Roberts ended his Friday in 15th , so will need to go through Q1 to try and make the second quailfying session.
It was a similar story for Jose Antonio Rueda, who was the top rookie in 16th, with a huge save coming late in the session for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider.
Fellow rookie Angel Piqueras was just behind in 17th for QJMotor after a fall, - Piqueras will have his penalty to serve on Sunday, for his crash at the start of the Sam Marino round, which took out the front row of the grid.
Home rider Mario Aji finished Practice in 23rd after also falling in the final Moto2 session of the day.
Deniz Oncu suffered the biggest off with his crash seeing him fall at turn 15, with the bike cartwheeling at speed though the gravel until it reached the barrier at turn 16.
Oncu gave a thumbs up when with the marshals to indicate he was okay after the crash, but his bike was not, smashed to pieces after the incident.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1' 32.337s
|2
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.231s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.233s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.259s
|5
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.432s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.444s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.469s
|8
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.475s
|9
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.499s
|10
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.565s
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.574s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.577s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.585s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.596s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.603s
|16
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.613s
|17
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.686s
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.691s
|19
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.811s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.852s
|21
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.852s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.899s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.978s
|24
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.057s
|25
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.296s
|26
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.439s
|27
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.564s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.899s
Official Indonesian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 33.104s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s
All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s
New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Practice) 1’32.337s
Free Practice 1
The first session was advantage Guevara, leading a tight top three ahead of Escrig and rival Gonzalez.
Agius and Alonso completed a close top five.
Rueda was also the quickest rookie in the opening session, in 11th.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1' 32.702s
|2
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.049s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.128s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.253s
|5
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.313s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.481s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.585s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.599s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.613s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.637s
|11
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.708s
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.768s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.779s
|14
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.783s
|15
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.802s
|16
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.902s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.913s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.920s
|19
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.120s
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.188s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.192s
|22
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.316s
|23
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex)
|+1.359s
|24
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.454s
|25
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.589s
|26
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.772s
|27
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.825s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.297s