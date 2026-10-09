2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round seventeen, the Indonesian Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara found record pace in a double red-flagged session.

Izan Guevara set a new lap record in the red-flagged Moto2 Friday Practice session
Izan Guevara set a new lap record in the red-flagged Moto2 Friday Practice session
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 session at The Pertamina Mandalika circuit was heavily delayed, with two red flags, but an unshakable Izan Guevara returned to the track right at the end of the session for a new lap record, leading the riders heading directly to Q2, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The first red flag was early in Practice. Fresh from appearing to stall on the grid, which later explained by rider and team to to be a clutch issue on the grid - leading to a pit lane start and a 22nd place finish, Manuel Gonzalez returns to the scene of his disqualification in 2025 - after finishing second in the race the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was found to have non-homologated software on the bike.

His return got off to the worst possible start, with the visor to his helmet not attached correctly, flying off and requiring a red flag to remove it from the middle of the track.

With two wins on the bounce, momentum sits with Izan Guevara. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, who was second in the race last year after the results were amended for the DQ, built on his FP1 performance - already ahead at the time of the second, longer red flag delay, with connectivity issues affecting the steward’s room and timekeeping given as the reason for the stoppage.

With just over twelve minutes left on the clock, Guevara left it late to return to track, but made it count when he did, setting a new record lap of 1’ 32.337s aboard the Boscoscuro.

A strong opening day continued for Klint Forward Racing rider Alex Escrig, who was again second to his fellow countryman, this time by 0.231s in a close session which saw all the top 23 within a second of the new benchmark lap.

Daniel Holgado had done enough for third - he suffered a late technical issue on his Aspar bike pulling the Kalex off track and onto the grass.

Manuel Gonzalez had dropped to eighth, but locked in for his return to track to climb to fourth, moving ahead of his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Senna Agius in fifth.

Alonso Lopez placed sixth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of Filip Salac in seventh for American Racing and Ayumu Sasaki in eighth, who was able to stage a comeback on his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike after an early fall thanks to all the stoppages.

Daniel Munoz was first out of the pits on the restart, rewarding his garage for the quick release with ninth for Italtrans, the last rider inside half a second of the new record lap, moving ahead of David Alonso, who completed the top ten on the second Aspar bike.

Ivan Ortola was 11th for QJMotor, ahead of Tony Arbolino who was 12th for REDS Fantic Racing.

The final two Q2 places went to Arbolino’s Fantic team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and Zonta van den Goorbergh on the second RW Racing bike in 14th.

Having drifted in and out of the Q2 places Joe Roberts ended his Friday in 15th , so will need to go through Q1 to try and make the second quailfying session.

It was a similar story for Jose Antonio Rueda, who was the top rookie in 16th, with a huge save coming late in the session for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider.

Fellow rookie Angel Piqueras was just behind in 17th for QJMotor after a fall, - Piqueras will have his penalty to serve on Sunday, for his crash at the start of the Sam Marino round, which took out the front row of the grid.

Home rider Mario Aji finished Practice in 23rd after also falling in the final Moto2 session of the day.

Deniz Oncu suffered the biggest off with his crash seeing him fall at turn 15, with the bike cartwheeling at speed though the gravel until it reached the barrier at turn 16.

Oncu gave a thumbs up when with the marshals to indicate he was okay after the crash, but his bike was not, smashed to pieces after the incident.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1' 32.337s
2Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.231s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.233s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.259s
5Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.432s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.444s
7Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.469s
8Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.475s
9Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.499s
10David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.565s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.574s
12Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.577s
13Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.585s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.596s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.603s
16Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.613s
17Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.686s
18Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.691s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.811s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.852s
21Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.852s
22Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.899s
23Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.978s
24Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.057s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.296s
26Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.439s
27Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.564s
28Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.899s


Official Indonesian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 33.104s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s
All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s
New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Practice) 1’32.337s


Free Practice 1

The first session was advantage Guevara, leading a tight top three ahead of Escrig and rival Gonzalez.

Agius and Alonso completed a close top five.

Rueda was also the quickest rookie in the opening session, in 11th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1' 32.702s
2Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.049s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.128s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.253s
5David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.313s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.481s
7Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.585s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.599s
9Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.613s
10Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.637s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.708s
12Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.768s
13Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.779s
14Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.783s
15Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+0.802s
16Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.902s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.913s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.920s
19Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.120s
20Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.188s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.192s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.316s
23Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI  (Kalex)+1.359s
24Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.454s
25Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.589s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.772s
27Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.825s
28Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.297s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, Indonesia
Indonesia

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