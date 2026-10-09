2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 session at The Pertamina Mandalika circuit was heavily delayed, with two red flags, but an unshakable Izan Guevara returned to the track right at the end of the session for a new lap record, leading the riders heading directly to Q2, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The first red flag was early in Practice. Fresh from appearing to stall on the grid, which later explained by rider and team to to be a clutch issue on the grid - leading to a pit lane start and a 22nd place finish, Manuel Gonzalez returns to the scene of his disqualification in 2025 - after finishing second in the race the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was found to have non-homologated software on the bike.

His return got off to the worst possible start, with the visor to his helmet not attached correctly, flying off and requiring a red flag to remove it from the middle of the track.

With two wins on the bounce, momentum sits with Izan Guevara. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, who was second in the race last year after the results were amended for the DQ, built on his FP1 performance - already ahead at the time of the second, longer red flag delay, with connectivity issues affecting the steward’s room and timekeeping given as the reason for the stoppage.

With just over twelve minutes left on the clock, Guevara left it late to return to track, but made it count when he did, setting a new record lap of 1’ 32.337s aboard the Boscoscuro.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A strong opening day continued for Klint Forward Racing rider Alex Escrig, who was again second to his fellow countryman, this time by 0.231s in a close session which saw all the top 23 within a second of the new benchmark lap.

Daniel Holgado had done enough for third - he suffered a late technical issue on his Aspar bike pulling the Kalex off track and onto the grass.

Manuel Gonzalez had dropped to eighth, but locked in for his return to track to climb to fourth, moving ahead of his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Senna Agius in fifth.

Alonso Lopez placed sixth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of Filip Salac in seventh for American Racing and Ayumu Sasaki in eighth, who was able to stage a comeback on his Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing bike after an early fall thanks to all the stoppages.

Daniel Munoz was first out of the pits on the restart, rewarding his garage for the quick release with ninth for Italtrans, the last rider inside half a second of the new record lap, moving ahead of David Alonso, who completed the top ten on the second Aspar bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ivan Ortola was 11th for QJMotor, ahead of Tony Arbolino who was 12th for REDS Fantic Racing.

The final two Q2 places went to Arbolino’s Fantic team-mate Barry Baltus in 13th and Zonta van den Goorbergh on the second RW Racing bike in 14th.

Having drifted in and out of the Q2 places Joe Roberts ended his Friday in 15th , so will need to go through Q1 to try and make the second quailfying session.

It was a similar story for Jose Antonio Rueda, who was the top rookie in 16th, with a huge save coming late in the session for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider.

Fellow rookie Angel Piqueras was just behind in 17th for QJMotor after a fall, - Piqueras will have his penalty to serve on Sunday, for his crash at the start of the Sam Marino round, which took out the front row of the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Home rider Mario Aji finished Practice in 23rd after also falling in the final Moto2 session of the day.

Deniz Oncu suffered the biggest off with his crash seeing him fall at turn 15, with the bike cartwheeling at speed though the gravel until it reached the barrier at turn 16.

Oncu gave a thumbs up when with the marshals to indicate he was okay after the crash, but his bike was not, smashed to pieces after the incident.



Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1' 32.337s 2 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.231s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.233s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.259s 5 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.432s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.444s 7 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.469s 8 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.475s 9 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.499s 10 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.565s 11 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.574s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.577s 13 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.585s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.596s 15 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.603s 16 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.613s 17 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.686s 18 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.691s 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.811s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.852s 21 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.852s 22 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.899s 23 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.978s 24 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.057s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.296s 26 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.439s 27 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.564s 28 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.899s



Official Indonesian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 33.104s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Practice) 1’32.337s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



Free Practice 1

The first session was advantage Guevara, leading a tight top three ahead of Escrig and rival Gonzalez.

Agius and Alonso completed a close top five.

Rueda was also the quickest rookie in the opening session, in 11th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1' 32.702s 2 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.049s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.128s 4 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.253s 5 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.313s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.481s 7 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.585s 8 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.599s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.613s 10 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.637s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.708s 12 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.768s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.779s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.783s 15 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +0.802s 16 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.902s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.913s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.920s 19 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.120s 20 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.188s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.192s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.316s 23 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +1.359s 24 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.454s 25 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.589s 26 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.772s 27 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.825s 28 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +2.297s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT