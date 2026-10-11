2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Race Results

The Indonesian Moto2 race saw Izan Guevara keep the pressure on championship leader Manuel Gonzalez by finishing ahead to cut the points difference again, at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

From pole, Izan Guevara was well placed with a grid advantage, with Manuel Gonzalez down in 10th. The first start saw a pile up behind with contact between the Aspar bikes, and Joe Roberts and Collin Veijer also caught up in the lap one incident.

The red flag came out, just as Alex Escrig moved into the lead.

The grid was the same for the 14 lap re-start, with a tearful David Alonso and frustrated Roberts not able to re-join despite a big push from both sets of mechanics, having originally sat third and seventh on the grid.

The second lights out saw The Klint Fprward Racing bike in the lead again, with Guevara applying pressure and Escrig responding to maintain his gap.

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Disaster struck with a lap and a half to run, as the Forward bike cut out on Escrig, leaving the number eleven no choice but to pull over and out of the race with a bike issue.

That left Guevara clear on the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha to bring home the Boscoscuro safely in first for the third consecutive race, a valuable win cutting his title deficit further, leading over the line by 3.570s.

Behind, Manuel Gonzalez had started tenth, and now with limited laps, had rapidly pulled off a succession of well timed moves to limit the title charge from Guevara as much as possible, bringing home the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex in second.

After his Aspar mechanics got him back out to the grid, Daniel Holgado made the most of his second chance. Admitting in parc ferme he considered the first lap incident his doing after missing his braking point, the Spanish rider put the first start to the back of his mind, riding a less than perfectly set up Kalex and managing pain form his fall, particularly in his hand, to hold onto third place.

Senna Agius could not quite catch the hard pushing and very determined run from the Aspar rider, bringing home the second Dyanvolt bike in a close fourth.

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Daniel Munoz faded back from a flying start for fifth for Italtrans, ahead of Ivan Ortola, who never recovered his early slip back from third, finishing sixth for QJ Motor.

Filip Salac brought home the only remaining American Racing bike in seventh, while Alonso Lopez recovered from his six place grid penalty, for unnecessary causing of a yellow signal, to finish eighth for Italjet Gresini.

Tony Arbolino gave Gonzalez a hard time when he arrived to pass, before fading back a little to ninth for REDS Fantic Racing, with Jose Antonio Rueda the top rookie, completing the top 10 for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Veijer made it back on track for 11th behind his team-mate , holding off Luca Lunetta who was 12th for SpeedRS.

The final points places were hard fought for in a close group, with Ayumu Sasaki, also back after a separate incident before the red flag, in 13th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, and his team-mate Zonta van den Goorbergh 15th, with rookie Taiyo Furusato sandwiched in between the duo in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

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Official Indonesian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 33.104s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Q2) 1’31.963s

Angel Piqueras served his long lap penalties for the crash at San Marino, finishing 17th.

Barry Baltus was sent to the back of the grid, for slow sectors in qualifying, moving on to 18th in the race.

Home rider Mario Aji took the chequered flag in 19th but had not served his in-race long lap penalty for a short cut in the race, so a time penalty was added, dropping the Indonesian to 20th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

In addition to Alonso and Roberts who did not start and Escrig, who dropped out of the lead, there was a further mechanical issues for Aron Canet, pulling off track with his hand up on lap seven.

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Celestino Vietti and Alberto Ferrandez also failed to go the distance.

Championship Standings

A maximum 25 points sees Guevara close in again. Gonzalez arrived in Indonesia with a 10.5 point gap to manage now down to just 5.5 points with a total of 265.5 to Guevara’s 260.

Ortola remains third overall, on 191.5 while Holgado moved ahead of team-mate Alonso with 170 , with Alonso remaining on 166, out of the race.

Rueda stays the top rookie overall, now with 43 points, his nearest rival is Lunetta, also in the points in Indonesia, moving on to 27 points, with Ferrandez remaining on 17.5 as Furusato closed in, now with 17 points.



Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

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Moto2 race results:

2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 21' 44.433s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +3.570s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +4.497s 4 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +4.809s 5 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.461s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +8.141s 7 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.821s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +11.450s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +11.688s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +12.253s 11 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +15.217s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +15.692s 13 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +16,015s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +16.555s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +16.668s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +17.435s 17 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - JP Financial -MSI (Kalex) +19.425s 18 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +21.411s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +24.490s 20 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +27.934s 21 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +30.825s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +32.027s 23 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) DNF 24 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF 25 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) DNF 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) DNF 27 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) DNS 28 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNS



