2026 Indonesian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix saw Izan Guevara pull out lightning pace to apply pressure in the title hunt, with a record pole position at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

Guevara, winner in Japan last time out from pole, had kept his momentum going on the opening day, topping Practice. The red sectors came heading into the last five minutes, with his lap, the first sub- 1’ 32s effort in Indonesia, a new record 1’ 31.963s best.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider is on the hunt for a third consecutive victory, and gave himself a strong chance, well ahead of rival Manuel Gonzalez on the grid after securing his fourth pole of the year and second in a row.

As with Friday, it was Alex Escrig in second behind the Boscoscuro rider, the Klint Forward Racing rider topped the session before Guevara took over at the top of the timesheets, improving twice more to finish just 0.098s behind, with all of the top five under the old lap record in a fast session.

David Alonso had lowered the lap record in the earlier FP2 session, and kept that momentum going into qualifying, but left it late to improve, the Aspar rider sitting 13th before his final flying lap took him to third, the top Kalex on the grid.

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Team-mate Daniel Holgado was also heading in the right direction as the clock hit zero, moving to fourth on the second Aspar.

Daniel Munoz was fifth quickest for Italtrans, ahead of Ivan Ortola in sixth for QJMotor.

Joe Roberts was the best of the rider to come into the second session from Q1, the Amerian Racing rider riding the wave of momentum to seventh, just ahead of Collin Veijer who also moved up for the first session to take eighth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Tony Arbolino was a solid ninth for REDS Fantic Racing.

After his issues on the start at the last round, Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez returns to the scene of his disqualification in 2025, with luck seemingly still not on his side - his visor already having popped put of his helmet in Practice, causing a red flag.

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His visor was then a source of frustration at the start of FP2 with moisture in between the layers of tear-offs on his helmet, leading him to yank them all off at once.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider saw his time slip back in Q2 - running wide and dealing with wobbles and moments leading to cancelled laps as he finished tenth, his worst qualifying performance of the season as his closest rival for the title was setting a record pole.

Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the rookies, overcoming an issue in pit lane at the start of the Q1 session, which suggested a stall, improving for 15th in the second session for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Official Indonesian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 33.104s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 32.341s

New all-time lap record: Izan Guevara (2026, Q2) 1’31.963s

Q1- Collin Veijer leads Q2 charge as Joe Roberts has a close call

Already leading the session, heading into the final four minutes Veijer lowered his own best to ease into Q2 with the fastest time in the first session.

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Late changes happened behind with Roberts working his way into the top four only to be knocked out again.

Rueda took over second to ensure his passage, with Taiyo Furusato (16th in Q2) getting over his frustrations after finding a slow Sergio Garcia on track to find clear track and third.

A final push saw Roberts back up to fourth - but only on second lap count-back, with his best time identical to rookie Luca Lunetta, with the SpeedRS rider just missing out, placed fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Home rider Mario Aji was ninth in Q1 for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, which leaves him 23rd on the grid.

There are several penalties already set for the intermediate class for race day in Moto2.

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Being back on track means Angel Piqueras (21st) can take his long lap penalties from the crash at the start of the San Marino round, which saw the entire front row out of the race.

After Friday, Alonso Lopez has a six place grid penalty to be applied on Sunday, for unncessary causing of a yellow signal after Practice.

Aron Canet is due to serve a nine place penalty for excessive slow sectors.

Barry Baltus, regardless of his performance in the session, will be sent to the back of the grid, also for slow sectors.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

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Moto2 Qualifying Results: