Johann Zarco surgery still delayed a month on from horror MotoGP crash

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco has begun training again a month on from his horror crash at the Catalan MotoGP, but surgery on his knee continues to be on hold.

The Frenchman was involved in a terrifying incident at the opening corner of the restarted Catalan Grand Prix last month with Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia.

Johann Zarco’s leg became tangled with Bagnaia’s Ducati as it crashed through the gravel, but he escaped with just burns and ligament damage to his left knee.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

He has been out of action since as he awaits surgery on his knee, but continues to be delayed as an operation cannot be done until his burns heal and the risk of infection reduces.

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“A month now,” he posted on his Instagram, along with a picture of himself training.

“I am happy to train again; I can't deny that I begin to miss my team, miss my bike and miss my world!

“As long as there is a risk of infection, I cannot risk having surgery.

“But time isn't lost because the work done on my knee before the surgery will help me even after it!

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“So I still need to wait a bit. In the meantime, my guitar skills are improving, and it's lovely to share peaceful time with family.”

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The two-time MotoGP race winner is currently being replaced by former LCR rider Cal Crutchlow, who has been in place since the Italian Grand Prix.

LCR confirmed that Crutchlow will continue through this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix and next week’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Three riders suffered injuries that required surgery during the Catalan Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez sustained fractures in a frightening collision with Pedro Acosta, which triggered the first red flag of that race.

Zarco falls into Bagnaia, Marini. Turn 1, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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But the Gresini rider has been cleared to return to racing this weekend at Brno.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was also caught up in that incident, when the front wheel section from Marquez’s bike slammed into the side of his motorcycle.

Di Giannantonio - who won the Catalan Grand Prix - suffered an injury to his finger, which has since been operated on ahead of the Czech Grand Prix.

In the wake of the Zarco incident at Turn 1 at Barcelona, MotoGP is set to introduce wider spacing between grid rows from the German Grand Prix next month to improve safety at race starts.