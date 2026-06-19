2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.
Marc Marquez fires a warning shot by leading opening practice for the 2026 Czech MotoGP, despite suffering a late fall at Brno.
The reigning champion, a double winner last time at Balaton Park, had insisted on Thursday that his goal was simply to reduce the 10-second victory margin at the similarly flowing Mugello circuit.
Instead, Marquez soon established control, but it wasn’t a perfect session with the factory Ducati star suffering a late lowside by sliding off at Turn 7. That spill added to early falls for Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales and Diogo Moreira.
As usual for Marc Marquez, he kept the same set of tyres throughout FP1, while nearest rivals Fabio Quartararo (front and rear), Raul Fernandez (front), Joan Mir (front and rear) and Ai Ogura (front) fitted some new rubber for the closing minutes.
Jorge Martin practised the long lap penalty loop he will need to use on Sunday, but later lost track time due to a technical issue with his Aprilia on the way to 13th.
Title-leading team-mate Marco Bezzecchi made a subdued start to the weekend in 16th.
Alex Marquez's MotoGP comeback began with 18th out of the 22 riders. The Gresini rider's condition will be reviewed ahead of the afternoon Practice.
2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'53.303s
|9/13
|320k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.200s
|15/16
|317k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.210s
|14/17
|317k
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.220s
|14/17
|320k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.318s
|16/17
|322k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.376s
|11/15
|324k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.476s
|10/15
|320k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.484s
|14/15
|320k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.518s
|14/14
|320k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.542s
|16/17
|322k
|11
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.623s
|14/15
|317k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.625s
|13/14
|317k
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.672s
|12/14
|321k
|14
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.712s
|13/16
|320k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.872s
|14/16
|318k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.891s
|9/17
|322k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.946s
|16/16
|322k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.216s
|11/13
|323k
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.385s
|9/13
|322k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.487s
|11/16
|317k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.591s
|11/15
|321k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.003s
|9/15
|319k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 52.303s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)
Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.
Alex Marquez is attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.