2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results

Marc Marquez fires a warning shot by leading opening practice for the 2026 Czech MotoGP, despite suffering a late fall at Brno.

The reigning champion, a double winner last time at Balaton Park, had insisted on Thursday that his goal was simply to reduce the 10-second victory margin at the similarly flowing Mugello circuit.

Instead, Marquez soon established control, but it wasn’t a perfect session with the factory Ducati star suffering a late lowside by sliding off at Turn 7. That spill added to early falls for Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales and Diogo Moreira.

As usual for Marc Marquez, he kept the same set of tyres throughout FP1, while nearest rivals Fabio Quartararo (front and rear), Raul Fernandez (front), Joan Mir (front and rear) and Ai Ogura (front) fitted some new rubber for the closing minutes.

Jorge Martin practised the long lap penalty loop he will need to use on Sunday, but later lost track time due to a technical issue with his Aprilia on the way to 13th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Title-leading team-mate Marco Bezzecchi made a subdued start to the weekend in 16th.

Alex Marquez's MotoGP comeback began with 18th out of the 22 riders. The Gresini rider's condition will be reviewed ahead of the afternoon Practice.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'53.303s 9/13 320k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.200s 15/16 317k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.210s 14/17 317k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.220s 14/17 320k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.318s 16/17 322k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.376s 11/15 324k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.476s 10/15 320k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.484s 14/15 320k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.518s 14/14 320k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.542s 16/17 322k 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.623s 14/15 317k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.625s 13/14 317k 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.672s 12/14 321k 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.712s 13/16 320k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.872s 14/16 318k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.891s 9/17 322k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.946s 16/16 322k 18 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.216s 11/13 323k 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.385s 9/13 322k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.487s 11/16 317k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.591s 11/15 321k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.003s 9/15 319k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 52.303s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Jorge Martin speaks to the media ahead of 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.

Alex Marquez is attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.