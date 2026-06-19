2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 9 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez fires a warning shot by leading opening practice for the 2026 Czech MotoGP, despite suffering a late fall at Brno.

The reigning champion, a double winner last time at Balaton Park, had insisted on Thursday that his goal was simply to reduce the 10-second victory margin at the similarly flowing Mugello circuit.

Instead, Marquez soon established control, but it wasn’t a perfect session with the factory Ducati star suffering a late lowside by sliding off at Turn 7. That spill added to early falls for Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales and Diogo Moreira.

As usual for Marc Marquez, he kept the same set of tyres throughout FP1, while nearest rivals Fabio Quartararo (front and rear), Raul Fernandez (front), Joan Mir (front and rear) and Ai Ogura (front) fitted some new rubber for the closing minutes.

Jorge Martin practised the long lap penalty loop he will need to use on Sunday, but later lost track time due to a technical issue with his Aprilia on the way to 13th.

Title-leading team-mate Marco Bezzecchi made a subdued start to the weekend in 16th.

Alex Marquez's MotoGP comeback began with 18th out of the 22 riders. The Gresini rider's condition will be reviewed ahead of the afternoon Practice.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'53.303s9/13320k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.200s15/16317k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.210s14/17317k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.220s14/17320k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.318s16/17322k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.376s11/15324k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.476s10/15320k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.484s14/15320k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.518s14/14320k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.542s16/17322k
11Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.623s14/15317k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.625s13/14317k
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.672s12/14321k
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.712s13/16320k
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.872s14/16318k
16Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.891s9/17322k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.946s16/16322k
18Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.216s11/13323k
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.385s9/13322k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.487s11/16317k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.591s11/15321k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.003s9/15319k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 52.303s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Jorge Martin speaks to the media ahead of 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin speaks to the media ahead of 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.

Alex Marquez is attempting a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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