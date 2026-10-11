Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up, Jorge Martin falls

Aprilia was back on top in Sunday’s MotoGP warm-up at Mandalika, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Raul Fernandez.

But it was another complicated session for the RS-GPs.

Pole-sitter Fernandez, who fractured his right index finger in Saturday’s Sprint clash with Bezzecchi, was trying to brake with his middle finger during warm-up.

The Trackhouse rider still had the speed, but was visibly struggling with his right hand.

Raul Fernandez, finger injury, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fernandez confronts Bezzecchi after warm-up

After Fernandez’s condemnation of Bezzecchi on Saturday evening, there was another hated exchange in the practice-start area after warm-up.

Fernandez turned around to gesture angrily at the Italian (presumably after a nudge on his rear wheel).

The pair will start first and second on the grid again this afternoon:

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Jorge Martin falls

Bezzecchi topped the session by just 0.043s on his final lap, but factory team-mate and former title leader Jorge Martin ended the session in the gravel.

Martin, forced to surrender the Sprint lead due to tyre-pressure concerns, crashed at the same Turn 11 corner where he fell while leading the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix.

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Fortunately, the Spaniard, who now trails Marc Marquez by four points in the MotoGP World Championship, was unhurt in the 150km/h fall.

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Marc Marquez "not looking for a podium"

Marc Marquez, who had not led a session this weekend until his Sprint victory, was in charge for most of the 10-minute warm-up as riders ran the soft front and medium rear tyre combination expected for the Grand Prix.

"The feeling in warm-up was good, but all Aprilia will be fast in the race, plus di Giannantonio and Acosta," said the Ducati star.

"We are not even looking for a podium. Mandalika is one of the most difficult tracks for us. Yesterday we saved in a very good way.

"Today, same mentality, do our maximum and try not to lose a lot of points to Martin especially."

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Last year's winner Fermin Aldeguer made it two Ducatis in the top four, and said he felt great on the medium rear tyre in warm-up.

Martin slipped from third to fifth after his fall, finishing warm-up ahead of front-row qualifier and Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio.

Ai Ogura, runner-up in the Sprint, was only 10th on Sunday morning. However, unlike his rivals, the Trackhouse Aprilia rider was using old tyres.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up. © Peter McLaren

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