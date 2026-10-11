Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up, Jorge Martin falls

Marco Bezzecchi led Raul Fernandez in MotoGP warm-up, but there was a confrontation in the practice start area and crash for Jorge Martin as Aprilia faced more drama at Mandalika.

Bezzecchi leads Fernandez as Martin crashes in Mandalika warm-up
Bezzecchi leads Fernandez as Martin crashes in Mandalika warm-up
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia was back on top in Sunday’s MotoGP warm-up at Mandalika, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Raul Fernandez.

But it was another complicated session for the RS-GPs.

Pole-sitter Fernandez, who fractured his right index finger in Saturday’s Sprint clash with Bezzecchi, was trying to brake with his middle finger during warm-up.

The Trackhouse rider still had the speed, but was visibly struggling with his right hand.

Raul Fernandez, finger injury, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, finger injury, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fernandez confronts Bezzecchi after warm-up

After Fernandez’s condemnation of Bezzecchi on Saturday evening, there was another hated exchange in the practice-start area after warm-up.

Fernandez turned around to gesture angrily at the Italian (presumably after a nudge on his rear wheel).

The pair will start first and second on the grid again this afternoon:

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Jorge Martin falls

Bezzecchi topped the session by just 0.043s on his final lap, but factory team-mate and former title leader Jorge Martin ended the session in the gravel.

Martin, forced to surrender the Sprint lead due to tyre-pressure concerns, crashed at the same Turn 11 corner where he fell while leading the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix.

Fortunately, the Spaniard, who now trails Marc Marquez by four points in the MotoGP World Championship, was unhurt in the 150km/h fall.

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Marc Marquez "not looking for a podium"

Marc Marquez, who had not led a session this weekend until his Sprint victory, was in charge for most of the 10-minute warm-up as riders ran the soft front and medium rear tyre combination expected for the Grand Prix.

"The feeling in warm-up was good, but all Aprilia will be fast in the race, plus di Giannantonio and Acosta," said the Ducati star.

"We are not even looking for a podium. Mandalika is one of the most difficult tracks for us. Yesterday we saved in a very good way.

"Today, same mentality, do our maximum and try not to lose a lot of points to Martin especially."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Last year's winner Fermin Aldeguer made it two Ducatis in the top four, and said he felt great on the medium rear tyre in warm-up.

Martin slipped from third to fifth after his fall, finishing warm-up ahead of front-row qualifier and Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio.

Ai Ogura, runner-up in the Sprint, was only 10th on Sunday morning. However, unlike his rivals, the Trackhouse Aprilia rider was using old tyres.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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