Toprak Razgatlioglu explains 'power problem' after Mandalika shoulder dislocation

Update: Toprak Razgatlioglu has been given a grid penalty for the grand prix.

Toprak Razgatlioglu says a lack of strength, rather than pain, is the biggest issue he faces from his freshly dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s Indonesian MotoGP.

After an encouraging Friday, the Pramac Yamaha rider believed he had a chance of achieving his season goal of a top-ten finish this weekend.

However, it all came crashing down in final practice when the multiple WorldSBK champion highsided from his M1, with the heavy landing dislocating his right shoulder.

The shoulder was put back in place before Razgatlioglu returned to the paddock and, after a visit to the medical centre, he was back on track for qualifying and the afternoon Sprint.

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"The biggest problem"

But Razgatlioglu now faces more than double the distance in Sunday’s 27-lap Grand Prix.

“Still I feel pain, but this is normal because the shoulder is out," Razgatlioglu told MotoGP's Elliot York during Sunday's rider parade.

"But when you put it back in, just the biggest problem is you don’t feel the power like before.

“This is my biggest problem today because the race is 27 laps and it’s very difficult especially here.

“Anyway, I will try my best. I hope to finish. It’ll be really hard in the hot conditions and many changes of direction where you really feel the shoulder.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Yesterday I did the race with painkillers, but in the end you feel the pain as well. We will see, 27 laps will be very difficult.”

Razgatlioglu finished the Sprint where he started, in 19th place.