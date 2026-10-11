Toprak Razgatlioglu penalised ahead of Indonesian MotoGP

Grid penalty for Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Mandalika MotoGP race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu punished for warm-up misdemeanour
Toprak Razgatlioglu punished for warm-up misdemeanour
© Gold and Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu Indonesian MotoGP has got even worse after a three-place grid penalty.

Battling pain and a lack of strength after a shoulder dislocation on Friday, Razgatlioglu has been punished for riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 16 in warm-up.

Since it is his second offence of the season, the Pramac Yamaha rider has received a grid penalty, rather than the official warning given to Johann Zarco for the same misdemeanour this morning.

However, since Razgatlioglu only qualified 19th, and Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix, he will only drop two places to last on the grid.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu finished 19th with the aid of painkillers in the Sprint but faces a major physical challenge to complete the 27 lap distance this afternoon.

Pecco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro and Fermin Aldeguer have also received official warning for first yellow flag offences this weekend.
 

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Toprak Razgatlioglu
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Toprak Razgatlioglu penalised ahead of Indonesian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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