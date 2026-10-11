2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

Sunday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
Sunday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling  with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.

Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.

Jorge Martin crash

Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.

HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'29.617s7/7317k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.043s6/6310k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.128s4/6316k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.198s5/7313k
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.269s5/5316k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.519s7/7314k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.557s6/7315k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.666s4/6315k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.752s6/7310k
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.762s7/7315k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.931s7/7312k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.945s5/7317k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.960s7/7314k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.058s6/7317k
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.178s7/7315k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.222s7/7309k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.405s7/7313k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.418s7/7316k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.783s5/7312k
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.845s3/7309k
21Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.256s4/6315k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1. 

All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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