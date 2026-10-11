2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.
Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.
Jorge Martin crash
Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.
Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.
All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.
HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'29.617s
|7/7
|317k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.043s
|6/6
|310k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.128s
|4/6
|316k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.198s
|5/7
|313k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.269s
|5/5
|316k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.519s
|7/7
|314k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.557s
|6/7
|315k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.666s
|4/6
|315k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.752s
|6/7
|310k
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.762s
|7/7
|315k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.931s
|7/7
|312k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.945s
|5/7
|317k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.960s
|7/7
|314k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.058s
|6/7
|317k
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.178s
|7/7
|315k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.222s
|7/7
|309k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.405s
|7/7
|313k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.418s
|7/7
|316k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.783s
|5/7
|312k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.845s
|3/7
|309k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.256s
|4/6
|315k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.
The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.
A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.
All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.
Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.