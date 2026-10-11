Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.

Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.

Jorge Martin crash

Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up. © Peter McLaren

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Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.

HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.617s 7/7 317k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.043s 6/6 310k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.128s 4/6 316k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.198s 5/7 313k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.269s 5/5 316k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.519s 7/7 314k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.557s 6/7 315k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.666s 4/6 315k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.752s 6/7 310k 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.762s 7/7 315k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.931s 7/7 312k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.945s 5/7 317k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.960s 7/7 314k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.058s 6/7 317k 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.178s 7/7 315k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.222s 7/7 309k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.405s 7/7 313k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.418s 7/7 316k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.783s 5/7 312k 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.845s 3/7 309k 21 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.256s 4/6 315k

* Rookie

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Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.

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All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.