Tanak fends off rivals to hold narrow Rally New Zealand lead

The Estonian’s advantage after the longest day of the Auckland-based event – and indeed any leg of the World Rally Championship this season at 99.37-miles – is provisionally two-tenths of a second.

Rain was the defining feature of the morning loop in the Waikato Region and, initially, it was the M-Sport Ford Puma of Craig Breen that held the upper hand only to lose touch to Tanak before crews made their way to a remote tyre fitting zone.

Breen and Toyota’s Elfyn Evans tied for second (+2.6 seconds), while the second Puma Rally1 driven by Gus Greensmith – who snatched his first gravel scratch time on Friday’s opening ‘Whaanga Coast’ – was up next (+9 seconds), and seven tenths of a second clear of 8-time champion, Sebastien Ogier.

It was a less productive morning for Tanak’s team-mates Thierry Neuville and Oliver Solberg. A nervous rear end on his I20 N contributed to two spins for Neuville, one of which led to him almost going off the road, while their young counterpart struggled to find a rhythm on traditionally fast and flowing roads. Complaints of an engine lacking in grunt didn’t help matters, either.

The picture changed on the afternoon repeat of ‘Whaanga Coast’ – one of Rally New Zealand’s most iconic stages. Running second on the road as per his Championship position, Tanak struggled for traction as the road quickly began to dry out as the rain from earlier in the day had blown over.

In contrast, Ogier was seeded much lower down and used this to his advantage, climbing from fifth to first by traversing the test 8.4 seconds quicker than anyone else. While there was elation in the Ogier camp, it was despair for Breen after he slid off on the same corner that claimed Colin McRae in 2002.

It happened on a right-hander, 16.68-miles in, and after losing 18 minutes, he finally extracted his Puma Rally 1 from the side of a bank with help from spectators to get to the stop line. “I know I shouldn’t be doing all these mistakes, but it's really tough,” said a clearly deflated Irishman, who was forced to retire.

Despite glancing a tree branch on the penultimate test that damaged the top half of the rear spoiler on his GR Yaris Rally1, Ogier appeared to be on course to finish the day in top spot. However, the aerodynamic unbalance was affecting the car’s handling and, smelling blood, Tanak seized his opportunity.

A fastest time on the re-run of ‘Te Akau North’ proved the difference as the 2019 World champion vaulted from third to first, trading places with Ogier. “Without a rear wing on such a fast stage I did what I could, but it was not the same,” the Frenchman conceded.

Sandwiched between them is Evans, the Welshman’s consistency ensuring he remains firmly in the hunt for his first win of the current campaign. Opening the road in the rain played into the hands of Kalle Rovanpera and allowed him to set a steady pace to ensure a more favourable position for Saturday.

“It has been so far quite good. No mistakes and we did everything we could,” said the Finn, who must get past Tanak this weekend if he is to be crowed World Rally champion. “I think we can be quite happy with what we have done, but here I think we will lose some time. The tyres were so done and there was no grip for us.”

36.6 seconds back from Rovanpera in fifth is Greensmith, who is 1.8 seconds clear of Neuville. The Belgian succeeded in narrowing the gap by softening the suspension on his Hyundai and that in turn gave hm more confidence to commit to his pace notes.

On Saturday, the rally heads north for two runs through ‘Kaipara Hills’, ‘Puhoi’ and ‘Komokoriki’. A return to service in the host city of Auckland breaks up the action.

Leading positions after Friday (SS7):

1. O Tänak / M Järveoja (Hyundai i20 N( 1hr 36min 48.6sec

2. E Evans / S Martin (Toyota GR Yaris) +0.2sec

3. S Ogier / B Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris) +6.7sec

4. K Rovanperä / J Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris) +7.2sec

5. G Greensmith / J Andersson (Ford Puma) +43.8sec

6. T Neuville / M Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N) +45.6sec