Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur returns for F1 Monaco GP after being hospitalised

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has returned to the paddock ahead of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix after being hospitalised.

The 58-year-old Frenchman was at the track on Friday to see Ferrari secure a one-two in both practice sessions, but he did not attend qualifying day on Saturday for medical reasons.

A statement from Ferrari said: "Fred Vasseur will not be at the circuit today. Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

Vasseur has been in charge of Ferrari since 2023

"No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon.”

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Vasseur, who has been Ferrari team principal since the start of 2023, is back in the paddock on Sunday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari entered the weekend as favourites but missed out on pole position in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton taking third behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc had been on provisional pole before others improved and crashed on his final lap of qualifying after whacking the wall at Tabac in his attempts to seal another home pole.

The 28-year-old Monegasque, who signed a contract extension with Ferrari ahead of the weekend, will start his home race from fourth, alongside Hamilton on the second row.

Hamilton qualified third on the grid

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Ferrari has not won a grand prix since the Mexican Grand Prix in October 2024 and Hamilton is seeking a first grand prix victory in red since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Speaking after qualifying, the seven-time world champion said: “We know how these races go. It's very difficult. I don't think there's overtaking.

"I hope that we can get a really good start and maybe apply some pressure to the two.

"It's going to be very hard to beat these two. You've got two great drivers who are in quick cars and have been very quick all weekend.

"I'm going to still give it absolutely everything and try and hassle them as much as I can and try and force them into not making certain corners."

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