Lewis Hamilton ‘unwell’ after Singapore GP as Ferrari shares health update

Lewis Hamilton was seen by the FIA medical team due to feeling unwell after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was seen by the FIA medical team after the race
Lewis Hamilton was seen by the FIA medical team after the race

Ferrari has revealed that Lewis Hamilton needed to be seen by the FIA medical team due to feeling “unwell” after Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix. 

Hamilton was subsequently given permission to skip his post-race media duties as a result. 

Ferrari has provided no further details relating to what Hamilton’s health issue was. 

"After the race, Lewis felt unwell and has been seen by the FIA medical team,” Ferrari told media including Crash.net. 

Lewis Hamilton had a race to forget in Singapore
Lewis Hamilton had a race to forget in Singapore

"He has been given permission by the FIA to not attend the post-race Media pen.”

The Singapore Grand Prix was declared a ‘heat hazard’ race and is known for being one of the most gruelling and demanding events on the F1 calendar due to the hot and humid conditions. 

It is the second time in three years that Hamilton has been taken ill after the Singapore Grand Prix. 

At the race in 2024, both Hamilton and his then Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered with dehydration and heat exhaustion. 

Hamilton suffered a hugely disappointing race in Singapore after an incorrect strategy call saw him go from third on the grid to sixth at the chequered flag. 

Hamilton dropped from third to sixth in Singapore
Hamilton dropped from third to sixth in Singapore

After the race finished, Hamilton apologised for ‘letting down’ Ferrari with his decision not to pit under a virtual safety car. 

Hamilton completed a mammoth 44-lap stint on soft tyres in a failed attempt to finish on the podium. 

Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc finished second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who claimed his first Singapore Grand Prix victory. 

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Lewis Hamilton ‘unwell’ after Singapore GP as Ferrari shares health update
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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