Aprilia MotoGP boss reveals “first thing” Jorge Martin did after Hungary crash

“The first thing” Jorge Martin did after the multi-rider crash at the Hungarian MotoGP was apologise to Marco Bezzecchi, according to Massimo Rivola.

The first turn crash at Balaton Park saw Bezzecchi and Martin taken out as well as a third Aprilia rider, Raul Fernandez, and two Ducati riders: Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fermin Aldeguer.

Di Giannantonio was able to remount and finished 12th, but the rest were out on the spot.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Martin was penalised with a double long lap penalty for the next race in Czechia for his role in causing the crash, as he lost control under braking entering turn one, triggering the contact with Bezzecchi and the others.

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Aprilia Racing CEO Rivola said afterwards that the crash was a result of a mistake from Martin and sought not to blame the track or start devices, although both Jack Miller and Diogo Moreira pointed to the latter as a contributing factor.

Although he blamed his own rider for the crash, Rivola also said that Martin went to his teammate and championship leader Bezzecchi to apologise for the crash.

“The first thing that Jorge did was immediately go to Marco [Bezzecchi] and all the crews to apologize to them,” Rivola said after the race.

“But you know, what is done, is done. At least it's a good gesture.”

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Turn 1 crash, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Rivola said at the time that he had not spoken to Bezzecchi, but backed the Italian to fight for race wins at the next two rounds at Brno and Assen.

“I didn't speak to him [Bezzecchi], honestly,” Rivola said.

“I was just scared about and worried about the fact he was injured.

“I think it's a lucky day today because nobody got really injured, just the pain.

“But knowing Marco, I'm sure that they will fight for the victory in the next two races to show that it was just a bad day today.”

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Marc Marquez went on to win the Hungary race and is now 72 points behind Bezzecchi and 52 behind Martin.