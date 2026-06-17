‘We’ve made good progress’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu on “important” Brno MotoGP round

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Toprak Razgatlioglu says “we have made good progress” with his adaptation ahead of this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

The three-time World Superbike champion scored the best result of his rookie MotoGP season last time out in Hungary, when he was 11th.

This weekend’s Czech Grand Prix marks Razgatlioglu’s first race at Brno since the 2018 World Superbike season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Looking ahead to the event, the Turkish rider says he feels “more comfortable” with the Yamaha coming to Brno and notes that “every circuit teaches me something” new about MotoGP.

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“Brno will be another important learning weekend for me. I raced here a long time ago, but this will be my first time at the circuit on a MotoGP bike, so it will feel almost like a new track,” he said.

“Every circuit teaches me something new about the MotoGP bike and this weekend will be another opportunity to improve my understanding, especially in the fast corners and through the elevation changes that make Brno so unique.

“The positive thing is that we have made good progress in the last few races and I feel more comfortable with the bike than I did earlier in the season.

“That gives me confidence going into another new challenge.

“The target is to improve session by session, learn as much as possible and arrive on Sunday stronger than we are on Friday. If we can do that, the result will come naturally.”

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Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi added: “Brno is a fantastic circuit and, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful tracks on the entire MotoGP calendar.

“It‘s a layout that challenges every aspect of the package and always produces interesting racing.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold & Goose

Engine performance will remain an important factor here, particularly on some of the longer acceleration sections, but thanks to the progress we have made with the chassis and electronics we arrive in a much better position than we were at the beginning of the season.

“The most encouraging aspect is that over the last few races we have consistently moved closer to the points and reduced the gap to the riders fighting around the top 10.

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“That trend is more important than any single result.

“Brno will be another useful benchmark to measure how much the package has improved compared to the start of the year.

“We know there is still work to do, but the direction Yamaha has taken is the right one and we are confident we can continue moving forward.”