‘I did it once, I can do it again’ - MotoGP winner issues defiant statement

Enea Bastianini has opened up on his struggles since joining KTM in MotoGP last season

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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Enea Bastianini has opened up on his struggles since joining KTM in MotoGP, but defiantly stated that “I know I can do it again” when talking about winning.

The Italian joined the Tech3 KTM squad after a mixed stint with the factory Ducati team in 2023 and 2024.

Enea Bastianini went from winning races in three successive seasons to scoring just a single grand prix podium in 2025 amid a tough campaign on the RC16.

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

He has a sprint podium to his credit so far in 2026 and a best of sixth in a main race, but continues to struggle on the KTM.

In a new MotoGP video, Bastianini has opened up on how his difficulties at KTM prompted him to work with psychologists “to get back into shape mentally”.

“In my career I’ve had moments that were more difficult, and moments that were easier,” he said.

“When I joined KTM last year, I think that was a difficult moment for me because I didn’t achieve the results I expected.

“At times like that you have to look out for your psychologically because it’s very easy to feel down and lose yourself.

“I dropped off a bit; I didn’t have the same spirit when I went to a grand prix.

“I started working with people to get back into shape mentally.

“That’s the moment I found myself again, but we’re still way off what I want to achieve.”

Bastianini won seven grands prix on Ducati machinery between 2022 and 2024.

On his motivation, he said: “The strongest riders in the world are here, so it’s more difficult.

“But I know that I’ve beaten them, and if I’ve done it once, I know I can do it again. My dream is always the same: to show that I’m the fastest.”

Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bastianini is set to leave the KTM fold at the end of the current season, having emerged as a key player in the 2027 rider market.

While at one stage linked to a return to Gresini, with whom he raced in 2022 and won four grands on his way to third in the standings, Bastianini now looks set to join Trackhouse Aprilia.

Tech3’s rider options for 2027 are open. Team boss Guenther Steiner has expressed publicly his keenness to look at a Moto2 rookie.

That could end up being Senna Agius.

The second Tech3 KTM seat looks like it will be between Maverick Vinales and Brad Binder.

‘I did it once, I can do it again’ - MotoGP winner issues defiant statement
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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