When is the next MotoGP race after the Japanese Grand Prix?

Full details of the next MotoGP race in 2026

Mandalika follows Motegi on MotoGP schedule.
Mandalika follows Motegi on MotoGP schedule.
© Gold and Goose

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season after the Japanese Grand Prix will take place at Mandalika, Indonesia on 9-11 October.

The 16th round of the 2026 campaign was held at Motegi, where Marc Marquez completed a double victory and closed Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth in the Sprint.

As such, Aprilia will be hoping to strike back at Mandalika.

What is the schedule for the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika?

The 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix will run from Friday 9 October to Sunday 11 October.

Friday:

  • FP1 10:45am 
  • Practice 3:00pm

Saturday:

  • FP2 10:10am
  • Q1 10:50am
  • Q2 11:15am
  • Sprint 3:00pm

Sunday:

  • Warm-up 10:40am
  • Race 3:00pm
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?

17Indonesian Grand PrixMandalika9-11 October
18Australian Grand PrixPhillip Island23-25 October
19Malaysian Grand PrixSepang30 October - 1 November
20Qatar Grand PrixLusail6-8 November
21Portuguese Grand PrixPortimao20-22 November
22Valencia Grand PrixRicardo Tormo27-29 November

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Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
When is the next MotoGP race after the Japanese Grand Prix?
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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