When is the next MotoGP race after the Japanese Grand Prix?

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season after the Japanese Grand Prix will take place at Mandalika, Indonesia on 9-11 October.

The 16th round of the 2026 campaign was held at Motegi, where Marc Marquez completed a double victory and closed Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth in the Sprint.

As such, Aprilia will be hoping to strike back at Mandalika.

What is the schedule for the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika?

The 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix will run from Friday 9 October to Sunday 11 October.

Friday:

FP1 10:45am

Practice 3:00pm

Saturday:

FP2 10:10am

Q1 10:50am

Q2 11:15am

Sprint 3:00pm

Sunday:

Warm-up 10:40am

Race 3:00pm

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?