Podcast: Aprilia needs to take drastic action to win 2026 MotoGP title

The team review the Indonesian Grand Prix on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast

Crash MotoGP Podcast
Crash MotoGP Podcast
© Crash

Marco Bezzecchi got back to winning ways at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, while Jorge Martin holds a slender lead in the championship after a third-place finish.

The Mandalika circuit was always anticipated to suit Aprilia. Raul Fernandez grabbed pole for Trackhouse for the first time in his career to underline that form.

Marc Marquez won the sprint in what proved to be a dramatic race, but Aprilia locked out the top four in the grand prix.

Bezzecchi, who hadn’t won since May’s Italian Grand Prix, beat an injured Fernandez 24 hours after their controversial collision at the start of the sprint.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

It’s a result that has given some life to Bezzecchi’s fading title hopes, though he is still 46 points adrift with five rounds left.

Team-mate Martin came home third to retake a two-point lead in the championship, having dropped four behind Marquez in the sprint.

It’s a result that Aprilia will view as a missed opportunity, with Marquez emerging from his weakest circuit on the Ducati still firmly in the hunt.

To boot, he also put some pressure on Martin in the sprint, who made a crucial error with just over a lap to go when running in second behind Marquez.

With Marquez keeping the heat on Martin, questions now turn to what Aprilia must do to ensure its best chance of a MotoGP title ever is not snatched from its grasp.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

In the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Lewis Duncan and Peter McLaren to discuss the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Central to their discussion is the topic of team orders and when Aprilia needs to adopt the policy.

For now, Aprilia says it will wait a couple of races. But the team argues that Aprilia cannot afford to be sentimental towards its riders with so much on the line.

They also discuss Martin’s jump start controversy, as well as the new race weekend format that was announced last week.

The team looks at whether or not the new format will deliver on its intended purpose, and whether MotoGP is once again missing out on the best way to grow the championship’s profile.

This also feeds into news that MotoGP will start fining riders for missing PR events during race weekends - something that has gone down poorly in the paddock.

The Crash MotoGP Podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and more. Subscribe to never miss an episode.

Tags:

Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Podcast: Aprilia needs to take drastic action to win 2026 MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Aprilia sets MotoGP team orders timeline: "Stakes are high"
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati has “no doubt” Aprilia will use MotoGP team orders in Jorge Martin title fight: “It’s logical”
Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hits back at new MotoGP penalty for missing PR events
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Podcast: Aprilia needs to take drastic action to win 2026 MotoGP title
8m ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Jack Miller suspects Yamaha engine issue after another “unrideable” MotoGP
29m ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta warns MotoGP over €5000 rider fines: ‘Legends won’t return’
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
RR News
Michael Dunlop teases “something special” with Marco Simoncelli bike
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP News
Aprilia sets MotoGP team orders timeline: "Stakes are high"
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules
7h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati has “no doubt” Aprilia will use MotoGP team orders in Jorge Martin title fight: “It’s logical”
7h ago
Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu heads for an MRI: “Hopefully I won’t need surgery”
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Major title sponsor announced for MotoGP’s new Adelaide era
10h ago
Red Bull announced as title sponsor of the new Adelaide MotoGP event.
MotoGP News
Ducati rider "lucky to not crash" after scary tyre issue in Indonesia MotoGP
11h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.