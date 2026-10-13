Marc Marquez’s MotoGP bike development influence dismissed by Ducati boss

Ducati MotoGP boss Davide Tardozzi has dismissed “idle gossip” claiming development of the 2026 bike has been wholly influenced by Marc Marquez.

The claims come as only the seven-time world champion sits inside the top five of the championship standings after the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marquez is also the only Ducati rider to have won multiple races in 2026 and is just two points from championship leader Jorge Martin, while sixth-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio is 110 points adrift.

During his time at Honda, it was often said the brand did little to develop the RC213V in a way that would impact Marquez’s ability to get the most out of the package.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Absolutely not true”

Pecco Bagnaia’s struggles on the Ducati since Marquez joined the factory team have also heightened speculation about development being tailored to the Spaniard’s needs.

But, speaking with Sky Italy after the Indonesian Grand Prix, Tardozzi categorically denied this.

“The situation is simply the way it is because all the Aprilias are ahead,” Tardozzi said.

“That said, I don't believe it, and I'm completely against those who claim that Marc Marquez has tailored the bike's development to his own needs.

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“It's absolutely not true. I've seen what's been contributed, what the other riders have decided, so it's not at all true that Marquez has had the bike made to his specifications.

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“That's just idle gossip. Anyone involved in the bike's development knows perfectly well what's been done for him and what we've tried to do for the others.

“For example, for Pecco Bagnaia, even though it didn't work out in the end.”

Tardozzi added: “We've always had the possibility and the ability to develop the bike for each rider.

“In other words, it's not like if the bike works well for Marquez, it's now the same for everyone.

Jorge Martin chases leader Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“For example, Pecco uses a different fairing than Marc, to cite just one case.

“He'd been using a different swingarm aerodynamic setup than Marquez for a long time.

“So each of the factory riders, and here I also include Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, has the possibility of choosing their own components.

“We don't build the bike for Marc Marquez and then expect it to work for everyone; it doesn't work that way.”