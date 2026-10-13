Marco Bezzecchi explains odd Indonesia GP celebration and its Kimi Antonelli link

Marco Bezzecchi says his unusual celebration after winning the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix was “a stupid thing” that he and his friends began to do.

The Italian scored his first race victory since May’s Italian Grand Prix last weekend at Mandalika, marking his fifth win of the campaign.

It’s a result that comes off the back of a tough period for Bezzecchi, who suffered four Sunday non-scores between Hungary and Germany, as well as a DNF while leading at Misano.

After the race, he was seen celebrating with a pepper grinder on the cooldown lap.

Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“We started this stupid thing…”

Bezzecchi explains that the celebration started life as an in-joke with his friends, which was then shared with Aprilia track analyst Matteo Baiocco.

Formula 1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was also brought in on the joke.

“It’s a long story with all my friends at home, who come to the races sometimes,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“Probably you saw them in Mugello. They also became friends with Matteo Baiocco, and they explained the story that we always try to put pepper in everything.

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“So, we started this stupid thing, and we also involved Kimi.

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“And we said to him, ‘Come on, put some pepper always in the races, you are there’.

“Matteo surprised me with this. I didn’t know [about it], but it was amazing.”

“The first thought in the hospital”

Bezzecchi suffered a knee injury in a crash at the German Grand Prix that continues to give him trouble.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But he says his first thought when he was in hospital in July was when he would be able to win again.

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“I feel good, I feel very happy,” he added.

“It’s been a tough and long period after the injury.

“The first thought, when I was in the hospital, was when I will be back winning.

“Everything was going quite well at the beginning [of the season], and then I had a very hard time.

“The comeback was not bad, but it was tough to fight for the top. But fortunately, today the pace was good; all weekend we worked well.”

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Bezzecchi’s win at Mandalika has given his title hopes some life, though his deficit still stands at 46 points with five rounds remaining.