Aprilia rivals make ominous prediction for Mandalika MotoGP: "Unbeatable"

Luca Marini has warned that all four Aprilia riders could be “unbeatable” at this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP.

Only two Aprilias started last year’s Mandalika event, but the pair of RS-GPs showed formidable pace as Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez qualified first and third, then repeated those positions in the Sprint.

Bezzecchi was also the overwhelming favourite for the Grand Prix, only to tangle with Marc Marquez on the opening lap and take both riders out.

That cleared the way for Gresini Ducati rookie Fermin Aldeguer to claim his maiden MotoGP victory.

Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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Marini expects Aprilia to pick up where it left off, with the 2026 RS-GP even more competitive and all four race-winning riders present this weekend, led by title leader Jorge Martin.

“Last year I was fighting for the podium. I think this year it will be not possible, because all the other competitors improved so much,” Marini said.

“But we will try to do our best to stay a little bit more inside the top 10, top 7 will be a fantastic result.

“This is a track that I love, but I think the four Aprilias will be unbeatable here."

However, he also named Marc Marquez - now just two points behind Martin after a double victory at Motegi - as among the Ducati riders to watch.

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"Especially Marc and some other Ducatis are always very strong, so it will be tough to stay in front of them.”

Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who split the Gresini Ducatis of Aldeguer and Alex Marquez on last year’s Grand Prix podium, also called Aprilia the “clear” pre-event favourite.

“It's a good question mark if they will be that fast like last year,” Acosta said on Thursday.

“Marco was having a pace during all weekend last year that was really scary, being honest.

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“Also, there was only two Aprilias around, because Martin and Ogura were injured in that time.

“For this, [Bezzecchi] was outstandingly fast, without the crash that he had on Sunday, he should win the race with a lot of advantage.

“Now, there are four Aprilias on track, really competitive ones in the last couple of GPs, and Martín making a really good step and fighting for the championship.

“For this, it will be a matter of time that we see, but for the moment Aprilia is the clear favourite.”

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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