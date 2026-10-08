Pecco Bagnaia "likes" new MotoGP Sprint qualifying format, with one exception

Pecco Bagnaia has backed MotoGP’s new 2027 race weekend format, with one clear exception: Sunday warm-up should be reinstated.

The MotoGP champion revealed he was one of just four riders who attended the Safety Commission meeting at Motegi last weekend, where the changes were discussed.

Bagnaia had previously suggested using lap times from the Sprint to determine the Grand Prix grid.

Instead, MotoGP will introduce a separate Sprint qualifying session on Friday afternoon, while Saturday qualifying will determine the Grand Prix grid.

Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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Four riders

“We spoke. All the riders [who] were in the Safety Commission in Japan, we were four. We agreed about the new format,” Bagnaia said at Mandalika on Thursday.

Only four guys?

“Yeah, like always. And we spoke about it. Everything was clear. We understood why they did it, and we just asked to add the warm-up.

“They needed to speak with the teams about it, but I think it's something that still can be done.”

Bagnaia otherwise believes the revised schedule is an improvement, particularly because the Sprint and Grand Prix will finally have separate starting grids: "I like it. I think it's good.

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Pecco Bagnaia. © Gold and Goose

“I think it's an improvement; apart from that we need to add the warm-up. I think we cannot do a race without doing some laps before.

"Also, in case you crash in the sprint race, we need to be ready, and having the warm-up is good.

“Also because it's new tyres [next season], new bikes, less time on track to work, more time attacks.

“It will be very important to adapt well to the new format, but warm-up is for me super useful.

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"Apart from that, I think it's an improvement.

“We were always asking for two starting [grids] and not just one, so for me it's good.”

Bagnaia will move from Ducati to Aprilia for the start of the 850cc/Pirelli era.