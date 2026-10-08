Jack Miller: “Riding is the show”, warns MotoGP “needs a warm-up” in 2027

Jack Miller says MotoGP risks forgetting what fans are actually there to watch.

Jack Miller questions MotoGP 2027 weekend changes.
Jack Miller questions MotoGP 2027 weekend changes.
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller may not be part of MotoGP’s revised 2027 race weekend format, but he has strong views on what a Grand Prix event should prioritise.

MotoGP will introduce a separate Sprint qualifying session on Friday afternoon next season, while every rider will then take part in Q1 to set the Grand Prix grid.

Practice time will also be reduced, including the controversial removal of Sunday warm-up.

“From what I understand, it came from the manufacturers,” Miller said at Mandalika on Thursday.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“They wanted, with more main races, less time on track, less mileage, is what I understand.

“But at the same time, the racing itself is the show. Us riding the bikes, are the show. The other sh*t around it gets misconstrued that we're here to be entertainers, which we are, but our entertainment is racing a motorcycle.”

While Pedro Acosta highlighted the increased injury risk from adding another all-out qualifying session, Miller believes reducing practice time can also make things more dangerous.

“Already now, we're sending it with an hour and a half on track, in the last 15 minutes of [Friday] Practice. But you've had a little bit of time to somewhat get the bike right, get the track clean and get it into a decent situation.

“But [now] you're just getting less time on track, and still going to send it just the same.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I understand they want to try and make changes. There's many suggestions on what you could do to maybe make it a little bit more, f**k, interesting.

“Do I think shortening time on track is going to make the spectacle more? No.

“The different qualifying positions just makes it harder and harder to keep up with what the f**k is going on, I believe, more than anything.”

“MotoGP needs a warm-up”

Miller reserved his strongest criticism for the removal of Sunday warm-up, which will be replaced by ten minutes of pre-race sighting laps.

“You need a warm-up. I said that to the guys here, even to Carlos [Ezpeleta] the other day, I said it plain and simple. These bikes aren't a Moto2 or Moto3. You need, first of all, to ride it: ‘Yeah, but then you have like Diggia the other week that crashed a bike in the warm-up’. 

"Yeah, so be it, but it also is a thing for the riders to get out there. We're not in a car, this is the most physical, demanding motorsport there is, I believe, hands down.

“We’re all top-level athletes, training every day of the week to try and be better, and we stand in the trailer on Sunday morning at a track like Malaysia doing the parade lap, and everybody's rubbing their biceps because your biceps are essentially tearing from the bone.

“We are literally all standing there saying how sore our arms are, and to take away warm-up…”

Miller suggests two-day MotoGP weekend

Rather than simply cutting practice sessions, Miller believes MotoGP could have looked at condensing the entire Grand Prix event into two days.

“I think a two-day format or something like that could be good, but you’d need to cram it into two days,” he said.

“Just for an average punter, it's difficult to get away for three days over the weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

Miller will join Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder in switching from MotoGP to the WorldSBK championship in 2027.

Tags:

Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP
Jack Miller: “Riding is the show”, warns MotoGP “needs a warm-up” in 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Aprilia “pushed” for changes after “clear safety issue” at Motegi MotoGP
Jorge Martin, tyre blistered, hole in rear wing, Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Why Jack Miller’s Yamaha was “unrideable” in Motegi MotoGP: “So safe it’s ridiculous”
Jack Miller, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes Japan MotoGP breakthrough despite “many mistakes”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
One of remaining Japanese MotoGP tyres described as “risky” by Michelin
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering mandatory hard tyre as Miller warns of “lottery”
Marc Marquez leads Motegi Sprint, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “punched myself in the face” during Pecco Bagnaia near miss
Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Aprilia: Beating Marc Marquez “most difficult” task we could face
5m ago
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's blunt response to new MotoGP format: "We must shut up”
8m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro returns to MotoGP at Mandalika: “Life gave me another chance”
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli’s brutally honest reaction to Ducati WorldSBK move
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
Aprilia rivals make ominous prediction for Mandalika MotoGP: "Unbeatable"
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi wins 2025 Mandalika Sprint.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia "likes" new MotoGP Sprint qualifying format, with one exception
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller says MotoGP risks forgetting what fans are actually there to watch
3h ago
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta warns 2027 MotoGP Sprint qualifying format will "shorten careers"
3h ago
Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini reacts to “interesting” but “stressful” new MotoGP Sprint qualifying format
4h ago
Luca Marini.
MotoGP News
First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery
17h ago
Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.