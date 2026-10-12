Lando Norris appears to mock Lance Stroll in Singapore GP party footage

Lando Norris has been filmed appearing to mock fellow Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll at a party following the Singapore Grand Prix.

After finishing fourth and 40 seconds off the lead in Singapore, reigning world champion Norris headed for a night out with Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who came home 12th.

Footage has gone viral on social media showing the pair in a nightclub when someone holds up a sign reading “to the best F1 driver”.

Norris is seen turning to Bearman and saying “it’s you”, before he is heard shouting “where’s Lance? Where’s Lance?”

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It marks the latest in a series of controversies that Norris has been caught up in.

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After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Norris scathingly criticised Franco Colapinto and said the Alpine driver does not deserve to be in F1 and should face a ban for triggering a crash that took the McLaren driver out of the Baku race. Norris later backtracked on his comments and apologised.

Norris wiped out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore sprint race and initially defended his actions, insisting the move was on.

“It was a big gap so I went for it, I have the right to do that,” Norris told Viaplay on Saturday.

The interview went viral on social media with Norris criticised for speaking to the journalist in a condescending manner.

Lance Stroll was the target of Norris' joke

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“What's the title of the race? Sprint ... What's after sprint?” Norris asked the reporter.

When the journalist replied “race”, Norris sarcastically replied: “Wow, good job. Yeah, it’s race!”

Norris changed his stance on the collision following Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix and accepted the blame for the coming together.

"It's pretty straightforward. I can't attempt what I did," Norris said. "I should never have attempted it in the first place, even if the move was on.

"I simply have to think more of the team that I represent than myself. It was a mistake on my part and I let down the team.

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"I've also apologised to all of them and I owe them all an apology. We'll do better next time."