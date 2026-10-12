Lando Norris appears to mock Lance Stroll in Singapore GP party footage

Lando Norris has seemingly mocked fellow F1 driver Lance Stroll in footage that surfaced after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris appeared to make fun of Lance Stroll
Lando Norris appeared to make fun of Lance Stroll

Lando Norris has been filmed appearing to mock fellow Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll at a party following the Singapore Grand Prix. 

After finishing fourth and 40 seconds off the lead in Singapore, reigning world champion Norris headed for a night out with Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who came home 12th. 

Footage has gone viral on social media showing the pair in a nightclub when someone holds up a sign reading “to the best F1 driver”.

Norris is seen turning to Bearman and saying “it’s you”, before he is heard shouting “where’s Lance? Where’s Lance?” 

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It marks the latest in a series of controversies that Norris has been caught up in. 

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Norris scathingly criticised Franco Colapinto and said the Alpine driver does not deserve to be in F1 and should face a ban for triggering a crash that took the McLaren driver out of the Baku race. Norris later backtracked on his comments and apologised. 

Norris wiped out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore sprint race and initially defended his actions, insisting the move was on. 

“It was a big gap so I went for it, I have the right to do that,” Norris told Viaplay on Saturday. 

The interview went viral on social media with Norris criticised for speaking to the journalist in a condescending manner. 

Lance Stroll was the target of Norris' joke
Lance Stroll was the target of Norris' joke

“What's the title of the race? Sprint ... What's after sprint?” Norris asked the reporter. 

When the journalist replied “race”, Norris sarcastically replied: “Wow, good job. Yeah, it’s race!” 

Norris changed his stance on the collision following Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix and accepted the blame for the coming together. 

"It's pretty straightforward. I can't attempt what I did," Norris said. "I should never have attempted it in the first place, even if the move was on.

"I simply have to think more of the team that I represent than myself. It was a mistake on my part and I let down the team.

"I've also apologised to all of them and I owe them all an apology. We'll do better next time."

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F1
Lando Norris
Ollie Bearman
Lance Stroll
McLaren
Lando Norris appears to mock Lance Stroll in Singapore GP party footage
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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