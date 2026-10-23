2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round eighteen, the Australian Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara finished the day fastest.
The Moto2 session at Phillip Island saw Izan Guevara top Practice, ahead of championship rival Manuel Gonzalez, who finished the day in eighth, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The Pramac Blu Cru Yamaha rider was the long term session leader, surviving an early wobble, then came back to take over from challenger Senna Agius, to finish with the best time of the day - a 1’ 30.016s lap, on the Boscoscuro.
Agius finished second ahead of his home race, just 0.018s slower for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
David Alonso was the best of the warring Aspar riders, third quickest and just in front of team-mate Daniel Holgado, who set the fourth best lap despite being one of many fallers, peppering the session with yellow flags and cancelled laps.
Filip Salac completed a huge turnaround - the American Racing rider was down in 23rd in the first session, but found huge gains to finish Practice in fifth.
Alonso Lopez was sixth for Italjet Gresini after an early run through the gravel, while Alex Escrig put his technical retirement while leading in Indonesia behind him with seventh on the Forward bike.
Gonzalez best effort took him safely through to Q2 on the second Dynavlot bike, eighth in a close session, while Guevara, who was continued to close in with three consecutive victories, was leading the way.
Adrian Huertas was ninth after topping FP1, with Taiyo Furusato the top rookie, inside the top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Joe Roberts improved to 11th on the second American Racing bike to guarantee his Q2 place, ahead of Mario Aji, who was twelfth quickest on the second Idemitsu entry.
The remaining two places to go directly to the second qualifying session went to Barry Baltus in 13th for Fantic Racing and Ayumu Sasaki, who was 14th despite a fall for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, with Luca Lunetta just missing out on 15th despite a late personal best for SpeedRS.
Daniel Munoz had a huge fall right at the start of the session, with Aron Canet limping away from his heavy crash. Sergio Garcia was sent tumbling through the gravel, with Jose Antonio Rueda also a faller in the session.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1' 30.016s
|2
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.018s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.272s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.304s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.307s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.320s
|7
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.359s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.371s
|9
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.438s
|10
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.468s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.517s
|12
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.535s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.645s
|14
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.787s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.823s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.824s
|17
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.854s
|18
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.923s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.955s
|20
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.972s
|21
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.981s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.070s
|23
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.152s
|24
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.207s
|25
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.570s
|26
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.937s
|27
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.071s
|28
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|1' 36.060s
Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Albert Arenas (2025) 1’ 30.253s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s
All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s
Free Practice 1
The first session for the intermediate class saw the Italtrans duo leading the way for the first time this season, with Huertas fastest in FP1, just 0.0.25 quicker than team-mate Munoz, earning a round of applause at the chequered flag inside the team garage.
Agius got his home round off to a strong start in a close third, with both title hopefuls inside the top five, with Guevara the top Boscoscuro in a Kalex dominated top five after surviving an early warning wobble over the kerb and green paint, just a head of Gonzalez.
Escrig was the top Forward bike, in sixth.
Collin Veijer crashed in the first session, leaving him 25th after a fall at Siberia.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Australian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1' 30.393s
|2
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.025s
|3
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.057s
|4
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.139s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.276s
|6
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.293s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.349s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.375s
|9
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.464s
|10
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.479s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.524s
|12
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.538s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.813s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.860s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.913s
|16
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.956s
|17
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex)
|+1.123s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.147s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.245s
|20
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.260s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.272s
|22
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.482s
|23
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.581s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.709s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.746s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.897s
|27
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.981s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.259s