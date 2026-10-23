2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 session at Phillip Island saw Izan Guevara top Practice, ahead of championship rival Manuel Gonzalez, who finished the day in eighth, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Pramac Blu Cru Yamaha rider was the long term session leader, surviving an early wobble, then came back to take over from challenger Senna Agius, to finish with the best time of the day - a 1’ 30.016s lap, on the Boscoscuro.

Agius finished second ahead of his home race, just 0.018s slower for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

David Alonso was the best of the warring Aspar riders, third quickest and just in front of team-mate Daniel Holgado, who set the fourth best lap despite being one of many fallers, peppering the session with yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Filip Salac completed a huge turnaround - the American Racing rider was down in 23rd in the first session, but found huge gains to finish Practice in fifth.

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Alonso Lopez was sixth for Italjet Gresini after an early run through the gravel, while Alex Escrig put his technical retirement while leading in Indonesia behind him with seventh on the Forward bike.

Gonzalez best effort took him safely through to Q2 on the second Dynavlot bike, eighth in a close session, while Guevara, who was continued to close in with three consecutive victories, was leading the way.

Adrian Huertas was ninth after topping FP1, with Taiyo Furusato the top rookie, inside the top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Joe Roberts improved to 11th on the second American Racing bike to guarantee his Q2 place, ahead of Mario Aji, who was twelfth quickest on the second Idemitsu entry.

The remaining two places to go directly to the second qualifying session went to Barry Baltus in 13th for Fantic Racing and Ayumu Sasaki, who was 14th despite a fall for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, with Luca Lunetta just missing out on 15th despite a late personal best for SpeedRS.

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Daniel Munoz had a huge fall right at the start of the session, with Aron Canet limping away from his heavy crash. Sergio Garcia was sent tumbling through the gravel, with Jose Antonio Rueda also a faller in the session.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1' 30.016s 2 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.018s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.272s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.304s 5 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.307s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.320s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.359s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.371s 9 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.438s 10 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.468s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.517s 12 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.535s 13 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.645s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.787s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.823s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex) +0.824s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.854s 18 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.923s 19 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.955s 20 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.972s 21 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI (Kalex) +0.981s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.070s 23 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.152s 24 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.207s 25 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.570s 26 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.937s 27 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +2.071s 28 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 36.060s

Official Australian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Albert Arenas (2025) 1’ 30.253s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s

All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s

Free Practice 1

The first session for the intermediate class saw the Italtrans duo leading the way for the first time this season, with Huertas fastest in FP1, just 0.0.25 quicker than team-mate Munoz, earning a round of applause at the chequered flag inside the team garage.

Agius got his home round off to a strong start in a close third, with both title hopefuls inside the top five, with Guevara the top Boscoscuro in a Kalex dominated top five after surviving an early warning wobble over the kerb and green paint, just a head of Gonzalez.

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Escrig was the top Forward bike, in sixth.

Collin Veijer crashed in the first session, leaving him 25th after a fall at Siberia.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: