2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round eighteen, the Australian Grand Prix, where Izan Guevara finished the day fastest.

Izan Guevara was fastest on Friday ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix
Izan Guevara was fastest on Friday ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 session at Phillip Island saw Izan Guevara top Practice, ahead of championship rival Manuel Gonzalez, who finished the day in eighth, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Pramac Blu Cru Yamaha rider was the long term session leader, surviving an early wobble, then came back to take over from challenger Senna Agius, to finish with the best time of the day - a 1’ 30.016s lap, on the Boscoscuro.

Agius finished second ahead of his home race, just 0.018s slower for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

David Alonso was the best of the warring Aspar riders, third quickest and just in front of team-mate Daniel Holgado, who set the fourth best lap despite being one of many fallers, peppering the session with yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Filip Salac completed a huge turnaround - the American Racing rider was down in 23rd in the first session, but found huge gains to finish Practice in fifth.

Alonso Lopez was sixth for Italjet Gresini after an early run through the gravel, while Alex Escrig put his technical retirement while leading in Indonesia behind him with seventh on the Forward bike.

Gonzalez best effort took him safely through to Q2 on the second Dynavlot bike, eighth in a close session, while Guevara, who was continued to close in with three consecutive victories, was leading the way.

Adrian Huertas was ninth after topping FP1, with Taiyo Furusato the top rookie, inside the top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Joe Roberts improved to 11th on the second American Racing bike to guarantee his Q2 place, ahead of Mario Aji, who was twelfth quickest on the second Idemitsu entry.

The remaining two places to go directly to the second qualifying session went to Barry Baltus in 13th for Fantic Racing and Ayumu Sasaki, who was 14th despite a fall for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, with Luca Lunetta just missing out on 15th despite a late personal best for SpeedRS.

Daniel Munoz had a huge fall right at the start of the session, with Aron Canet limping away from his heavy crash. Sergio Garcia was sent tumbling through the gravel, with Jose Antonio Rueda also a faller in the session.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Australian Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1' 30.016s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.018s
3David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.272s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.304s
5Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.307s
6Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.320s
7Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.359s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.371s
9Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.438s
10Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.468s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.517s
12Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.535s
13Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.645s
14Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.787s
15Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.823s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)+0.824s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.854s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.923s
19Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.955s
20Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.972s
21Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)+0.981s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.070s
23Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.152s
24Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.207s
25Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.570s
26Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.937s
27Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.071s
28Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1' 36.060s

Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Albert Arenas (2025) 1’ 30.253s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s
All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s

Free Practice 1

The first session for the intermediate class saw the Italtrans duo leading the way for the first time this season, with Huertas fastest in FP1, just 0.0.25 quicker than team-mate Munoz, earning a round of applause at the chequered flag inside the team garage.

Agius got his home round off to a strong start in a close third, with both title hopefuls inside the top five, with Guevara the top Boscoscuro in a Kalex dominated top five after surviving an early warning wobble over the kerb and green paint, just a head of Gonzalez.

Escrig was the top Forward bike, in sixth.

Collin Veijer crashed in the first session, leaving him 25th after a fall at Siberia.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Australian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1' 30.393s
2Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.025s
3Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.057s
4Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.139s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.276s
6Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.293s
7Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.349s
8David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.375s
9Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.464s
10Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.479s
11Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.524s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)+0.538s
13Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.813s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.860s
15Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.913s
16Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.956s
17Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)+1.123s
18Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.147s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.245s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.260s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.272s
22Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.482s
23Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.581s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.709s
25Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.746s
26Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.897s
27Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.981s
28Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.259s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Australia
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

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