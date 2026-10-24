2026 Australian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round eighteen, the Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, where Manuel Gonzalez secured a vital return to pole position.

Manuel Gonzalez secured a much needed Moto2 pole position at Phillip Island
Manuel Gonzalez secured a much needed Moto2 pole position at Phillip Island
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix saw Manuel Gonzalez lay down a marker which remained on top in a tight session at Phillip Island.

Championship leader Gonzalez was down in eleventh when he returned from the pits determined, responding to Izan Guevara closing in in the overall standings to qualify ahead, for his first pole since the Italian round - but with rain, unfavoured conditions for the Spaniard, predicted for race day.

The 1’ 30.122s session best came at just the right time for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex rider, with forward progress drying up for those around him as the clock hit zero.

Barry Baltus came closest, finishing just 0.106s slower for Fantic Racing, on track behind Gonzalez moving up from 12th at the same time.

Filip Salac hit third around the same time, to complete the front row for American Racing.

Just before, Ivan Ortola had been circulating with Daniel Holgado, with the QJMotor rider moving third, only dropping to fourth by the chequered flag, the best of the Q1 graduates.

Holgado was fifth, the top Aspar rider on track, well ahead of David Alonso, in 14th.

Guevara finished in sixth after a late push paid off for the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, lifting him from 13th after securing pole (and going on to win) at the last two consecutive rounds, but having shown more pace and promise earlier in the weekend when he was fastest on Friday, then topped the wet, crash filled FP2 - closer to the conditions currently expected in the race.

Senna Agius was in provisional pole when he crashed, right as team-mate Gonzalez took over P1 - the Australian was fine after his fall at his home track, walking off carrying his fairing as his Kalex took heavy damage, unable to respond as he dropped to seventh.

Adrian Huertas moved into eighth, the last rider to improve for Italtrans, with Alonso Lopez ninth for Italjet Gresini, and Tony Arbolino completing the top ten for Fantic Racing after moving on from Q1 in a close session which saw the Italian just 0.212s from pole and all of the top 14 within half a second of the lead lap.

Taiyo Furusato was the top rookie in qualifying, placing 11th for Idemitsu Honda team Asia, the only other rookie in Q2, Luca Lunetta was a late faller, leaving him in 18th.


Official Australian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Albert Arenas (2025) 1’ 30.253s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s
All-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 29.817s

Q1 - Daniel Munoz misses out

Having been second the first session on Friday in a team 1-2, it looked to be a brighter weekend for the Italtrans team, but for Daniel Munoz it was all downhill from there.

A fall in Practice saw him just miss out on a automatic Q2 place, with FP2 earlier in the day seeing another crash, this time in the wet while they were still dealing with Alex Escrig's off at the same corner, with a double long lap penalty expected for Munoz.

The Spaniard will serve his sanction from 19th after just missing out again, having sat top for much of the session, before leading his rivals around towards the end of Q1, leaving him fifth in the session.

A superb solo lap from Zonta van den Goorbergh (17th in Q2) saw him move to P1 late on to lead the riders to Q2 for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, ahead of Ortola, Arbolino and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer (13th in Q2), with Arbolino’s late climb into the top 4 ensuring no progress for Munoz.

One of Friday’s heaviest fallers, Aron Canet was ruled out with a broken thumb. Soon after, Gresini confirmed Sergio Garcia would not feature further in Australia.

A series of falls in the wet in the morning session picked off another rider, with Escrig, fresh from heartbreak last time out when a technical issue took him out of the lead in Indonesia, now on crutches in the paddock, picking up an ankle ligament injury, and out of action after his hard tumble in FP2.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Australian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1' 30.122s
2Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.106s
3Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.115s
4Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)+0.129s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.148s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.155s
7Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.173s
8Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.297s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.209s
10Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.212s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.222s
12Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.296s
13Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.360s
14David Alonso COLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar  Team (Kalex)+0.361s
15Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.373s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.489s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.588s
18Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.715s
Q1
19Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1' 30.783s
20Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1' 31.066s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1' 31.136s
22Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1' 31.196s
23Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A -MSI  (Kalex)1' 31.332s
24Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1' 31.687s
25Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1' 31.802s
26Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)DNS
27Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)DNS
28Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)DNS

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Australia
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

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